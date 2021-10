Vince Sanford’s out-of-nowhere rise at outside linebacker for Air Force has taken even him by surprise. Sanford was a record-breaker in high school, but at receiver. It wasn’t until his time with the Falcons that he shifted full-time to defense to play the Falcons’ hybrid outside linebacker/defensive back position. And it wasn’t until an injury to Lakota Wills in the season opener that he moved to a pass-rushing role that has helped him catapult into perhaps the most disruptive defender in the Mountain West.

15 DAYS AGO