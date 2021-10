Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul says she’s making good on her promise to turn the page from the Cuomo era and root out harassment and discrimination in state government. State workers will be required to take a new live training program as a way to guard against inappropriate behavior and bullying and an independent law firm will be free to probe claims made from within the Executive Chamber, Hochul announced in a video released Monday by her office.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO