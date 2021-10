A 2-year-old girl in India's Madhya Pradesh state was fatally mauled by a leopard earlier this week after the animal allegedly stalked the child's family. Farmer Prabhu Imliyar and his wife were working in their farmland in Kadhda village near the forest of Amjhera when the animal attacked Tuesday evening, newspaper The Times of India reported. The leopard targeted the couple's baby daughter, Varsha, who was playing nearby, according to the outlet.

