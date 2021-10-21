Baltimore Police Searching For Missing 18-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 18-year-old Ahmad Sawalhi.

Sawalhi was last seen on Oct. 20 around 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of Grape Vine Way. He is described as 6 feet tall weighing 130 pounds.

Officials said he may be driving a 2011 black Infinity G37X with Maryland tag, IEV0873.

His loved ones are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information regarding Sawalhi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.