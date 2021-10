Editor’s Note: Over the next few weeks we will be diving into the history of the Quarry in Sandstone. This week’s story talks about the day to day operations of the quarry, including some of the buildings and tools that were used. Next week’s installment will talk about the different buildings throughout the country that are made of Kettle River Sandstone. Information was collected for this series with the help of the Sandstone History Center, Richard VanDerWerf and the book Sandstone: The Quarry City, by Muriel Langseth.

SANDSTONE, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO