Animals

Letter: Nearly half of state’s wild horse population will be gone

Cody Enterprise
 7 days ago

Please join me in a prayer for the wild at heart trapped in a cage. The largest wild horse roundup in U.S. history is underway in southern Wyoming. When it’s over, nearly half of our wild horse population will be gone. For anyone who cares about animals, the roundup...

ABC4

Feds accused of blocking public’s view in massive wild horse roundup

WYOMING (ABC4) – The American Wild Horse Campaign is alleging that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has placed unlawful restrictions on the public viewing of the largest federal wild horse roundup in history. The AWHC has alleged that the BLM Wyoming has moved the public observation area at a distance that blocks the public’s […]
ANIMALS
Laredo Morning Times

'The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses' Review: A Documentary Salutes the Glory of Wild Horses. But Can They Survive?

When you see a documentary about a beautiful and breathtaking animal, and the film is built around that species facing a crisis of survival, the problem tends to be one of dwindling population. The bald eagle was once that creature (it’s now doing much better). More recently, there has been concern over the vastly diminished population of elephants in Africa.
ANIMALS
Elko Daily Free Press

Saddle-trained wild horses sell for average $5,230

RENO — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-trained wild horse and burro adoption earlier this month at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center south of Carson City, and all 14 animals showcased at the event were adopted. Thirteen wild...
CARSON CITY, NV
rtfitchauthor.com

Wild Horses: Changing A Problem Into A Solution

Changing current failed wild horse advocacy policy and resulting management to enable a genuinely sustainable solution requires courage and intellectual honesty. “PZP Is ‘Genetic Poison’, and shooting PZP projectiles into free-roaming American wild horses is ‘harassment’ and a violation of the federal Act that protects wild horses.” — William E. Simpson II – Naturalist.
ANIMALS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Horses are far less of a problem than greed

I had almost given up letter writing concerning Utah politics, B.L.M., and public land use, but the more of their antics that come to light about what these decision makers plan to do to our public lands and the myriad species that are dependent on keeping these lands intact, keeps me digging in my heels.
ANIMALS
coloradosun.com

Where did the wild horses removed from Sand Wash Basin go? A Colorado state prison.

CAÑON CITY — Hundreds of horses, noses to the dusty ground, nibbled on alfalfa hay spread in thin rows across a wide pasture. In one direction, the Wet Mountains jutted toward a bluebird sky. On the other, guard towers and tops of Colorado state penitentiary buildings, some encircled with loops of razor-tipped wire, loomed above the landscape.
COLORADO STATE
WNCT

Wild horses on North Carolina coast feasting on persimmons

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — The wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks are in the midst of a fall feeding frenzy, and observers say persimmons are their overwhelming food of choice. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says on social media that the America)n persimmon is a fruit-bearing tree native to the coast and can be found growing […]
COROLLA, NC
big945.com

VIDEO: It’s persimmon season and the Outer Banks wild horses love it

It’s persimmon season and the Corolla wild horses are feasting away!. The American persimmon, or diospyros virginiana, is a fruit-bearing tree native to our area and found naturally growing throughout the habitat of the Corolla wild horses. The fruit ripens and sweetens in the fall and is a favorite seasonal...
ANIMALS
