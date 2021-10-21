CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D-Link Attains Three Good Design Awards For Products That Enrich Lives

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation has announced that their DCS-8635LH 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera, DMS-106XT Multi Gigabit Unmanaged Switch, and DCH-S1621KT Whole Home Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor Kit have received the Good Design Award 2021. The DCS-8635LH is an outdoor surveillance camera with 2K QHD resolution, 360-degree coverage with its motorized pan feature, and AI-based features such as person detection, vehicle detection, and auto-person tracking to protect the home. The camera is also a 2021 Red Dot Award and 2021 iF Design winner. The DMS-106XT is D-Link's unmanaged switch with five 2.5G Ethernet ports for uninterrupted streaming and gaming, as well as one 10G Ethernet port for storing data to NAS. Multi gigabit technology enables the 2021 Red Dot Award winner to accelerate network efficiency and make feasible simultaneous, high-performance online activities. The DCH-S1621KT is D-Link's easy-to-use water sensor kit that pairs long range, low power sensors with a wall plug sensor/hub to provide reliable water leak detection and efficient user alerts. Also a 2021 CES Innovation Award winner, the water sensor kit is a smart home solution that provides safety for the home and loved ones.

"We are grateful to be recognized by Good Design, as it emphasizes D-Link's commitment toward enhancing quality of life for everyone," explained D-Link Chairman Victor Kuo. "D-Link will continue to deliver products that are more user-friendly and function-integrated to support Good Design's efforts in promoting designs that contribute to society."

About The Good Design Award

The Good Design Award is a design evaluation system from Japan that has been globally recognized for commending products with good design since 1957. Under the sponsorship of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, the Good Design Award focuses on five ideals: humanity, honesty, innovation, esthetics, and ethics .

D-Link - Building Networks for People

For over 35 years, D-Link has been committed to building high-quality, user-friendly, and environmentally sustainable networking solutions to connect products and people around the globe.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 35 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.dlink.com/.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d-link-attains-three-good-design-awards-for-products-that-enrich-lives-301400176.html

SOURCE D-Link Corporation

TheStreet

TheStreet

