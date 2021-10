Robert (Bob) Lee Dale Celebration of Life Postponed. Hi everyone, on behalf of my family and loved ones we would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love and kindness since losing this wonderful man recently. Unfortunately the Celebration of Life and ride/walk at the Biz Johnson Trail we had planned for Sat. Oct. 23 will be postponed until the spring due to unforeseen complications due to Covid and poor travel conditions. We will notify everyone when we are going to have the Celebration and walk/ride in dad’s honor. We are sorry for any inconvenience and thank you in advance for understanding, we feel this is the right thing to do for all involved and it is what dad would want also. Be safe, be healthy, we look forward to seeing you all this spring. Laurie Dale Wiebelhaus.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO