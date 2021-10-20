Wizards at Raptors GameThread

It may have been the final preseason game of the year for the Toronto Raptors, but it certainly felt like Game 7 for a few players. That's traditionally how the final preseason game goes for the dozens of players throughout the league fighting for their NBA lives. For Toronto, it was the final outing for Isaac Bonga, Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright, and Freddie Gillespie to prove that they deserve one of the two remaining spots on the team. With NBA contracts on the line, the group, for the most part, stepped up, helping to lead Toronto to a 113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO