CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

PV’s Stitzer and PO’s Muckey get golds at Mountain League Cross Country championships

Centre Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes from the 2021 Mountain League cross country...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muscle And Fitness

Francielle Mattos Wins The Wellness Division at Olympia 2021

Francielle Mattos made Olympia history as the first winner of the Wellness division at Olympia 2021. This year was the first time Olympia held the wellness competition and the champ was more than excited to share it with her fans and followers. “Campeã galera 🏆⭕️😭. A primeira Miss Wellness @mrolympiallc...
FITNESS
edglentoday.com

Strotheide's Sixth-Place Finish The Difference As Tigers Edge Panthers For Girls SWC Cross Country Championship, Maroons Come In Third

BELLEVILLE - Madison Strotheide overtook O'Fallon's Brittany Brown in the last 50 meters of the race to finish sixth individually, and it was her finish as the number three Edwardsville runner that made the difference as the Tigers won the girls Southwestern Conference cross country meet Thursday afternoon at Belleville West High.
BELLEVILLE, IL
stonehillskyhawks.com

Women's Cross Country Earns Runner-Up Finish at NE10 Championship Behind Three in Top 10

MANCHESTER, N.H. (October 24, 2021) - Stonehill College, ranked No. 2 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division II East Regional rankings, earned a runner-up finish at the 2021 NE10 Cross Country Championships, hosted by Saint Anselm College, led by a trio of top ten performers and five All-NE10 performers overall.
EASTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Penns Valley#Pv#Po#Philipsburg Ocseola
thedesertreview.com

Cross country league action commences

Imperial scored 60 points in the men’s division, which was enough to beat out Central (38) and Brawley (27). For the women’s division, Palo Verde marked 183; Brawley, 107; Holtville, 104; Central, 89; Southwest, 83; Calexico, 74; and Imperial, 46. The format for each meet comes down to two races....
IMPERIAL, CA
Norwalk Hour

Terryville's DeForest, Fusco claim Berkshire League boys and girls individual cross country titles

THOMASTON — Terryville’s Katie DeForest and Nick Fusco swept the individual crowns while Northwestern took the boys and girls team titles at the Berkshire League Cross Country Championships Thursday afternoon at Thomaston’s Black Rock State Park. The individua titles were especially sweet for the Kangaroos because Terryville joined several other...
THOMASTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
winonapost.com

St. Matthew's cross country wins race

The St. Matthew's Lutheran School co-ed cross country team took first place in the La Crosse Area Lutheran School league's race on October 4. Pictured from left are Coach Stacy Hill, Alex Brenengen, Mya Roellich, Alex Suffrins, Brayden Novakoski, Nathan Dobberstein, Stentin Roellich, and Owen Suffrins.
LA CROSSE, WI
nny360.com

High school cross country: Beaver River boys, South Jefferson girls run to crowns at Frontier League championships

WATERTOWN — The Beaver River boys and South Jefferson girls cross country teams used a picture-perfect day to cap perfect Frontier League seasons. The Beavers’ Colton Kempney and the Spartans’ Alexa Doe were the respective individual winners at the Frontier League Championship on Tuesday afternoon at Watertown High School. Both Beaver River and South Jefferson went 7-0 during the league’s regular season dual meets and finished that off with league titles.
HIGH SCHOOL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

AU women's cross country finishes 21st

WILMINGTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University women's cross-country team took part in the JennaStrong Classic hosted by Wilmington College. The 5K saw 24 teams and 258 runners compete. Anderson finished in 21st with a score of 512. Leading the Ravens in 37th place was Lydia Dyer. Dyer finished with a...
WILMINGTON, OH
dyc.edu

Men's Cross Country Runs at Canisius Classic

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The D’Youville men’s cross country team returned to action at the Canisius College Alumni Classic Saturday in their final tune-up before the East Coast Conference Championship next week. The Saints finished 12th out of the 13-team field. Finishing first for the Saints was reigning ECC Rookie of...
BUFFALO, NY
madison

Photos from Saturday morning's Badger East cross country championships

Photos from the Badger East Conference cross country championships on Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021, at Lake Farm County Park in Madison along the shore of Lake Waubesa. DeForest swept the team titles, with both the boys and girls winning, while Stoughton's Jayden Zywicki won the boys individual title and Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock the girls individual title.
MADISON, WI
goeags.com

Cross Country Splits Squads for Saturday’s Action

After a three-week hiatus from competition, the Eastern Washington University cross country programs are preparing for the final tune-up before the Big Sky Conference Championships. The Eagles will split squads, with half of the crew headed to the Highlander Invitational in Riverside, Calif., and the other competing locally at the Inlander Empire Championships in Lewiston, Idaho.
LEWISTON, ID
NJ.com

Voorhees’ Tavaglione gets what he came for at H/W/S boys cross country

Jack Tavaglione has had his eyes on Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex boys cross country hardware for a while. Thursday he finally got his hands on it. The Voorhees senior crushed the field at the H/W/S championship at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex, finishing first in 16 minutes and 27 seconds, 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Aaron Wysocki, a North Hunterdon senior.
WARREN, NJ
goredfoxes.com

Men’s Cross Country Places Second

ST. ALBANS, Vermont – In a final tune-up before championship season, the Marist men's cross country team placed second out of six teams at the Fall Foliage Invitational, hosted by the University of Vermont. Racing for the first time this season, sophomore Ramsey Little led the Red Foxes with a...
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
Hutchinson News

Cross country league winners highlight this week's Reno County top performers

In this week's top performers, several Reno County high school cross country teams made the list after performing exceptionally at last week's league meets. Football players and volleyball teams were recognized as well for their performers, including a one-two finish by two county teams at their league volleyball tournament on Saturday. And a tennis team that placed in a top position at state rounds out the list.
RENO COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy