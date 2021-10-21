PV’s Stitzer and PO’s Muckey get golds at Mountain League Cross Country championships

Francielle Mattos made Olympia history as the first winner of the Wellness division at Olympia 2021. This year was the first time Olympia held the wellness competition and the champ was more than excited to share it with her fans and followers. “Campeã galera 🏆⭕️😭. A primeira Miss Wellness @mrolympiallc...
BELLEVILLE - Madison Strotheide overtook O'Fallon's Brittany Brown in the last 50 meters of the race to finish sixth individually, and it was her finish as the number three Edwardsville runner that made the difference as the Tigers won the girls Southwestern Conference cross country meet Thursday afternoon at Belleville West High.
GALION — Galion is sending two runners to the Division II regional cross country championships in Tiffin. Sophomores Chad Taylor and Raygann Campbell each qualified for the regional meet thanks to solid performances on Saturday in the district championships on their home course at Amann Reservoir. The regional meet is...
MANCHESTER, N.H. (October 24, 2021) - Stonehill College, ranked No. 2 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division II East Regional rankings, earned a runner-up finish at the 2021 NE10 Cross Country Championships, hosted by Saint Anselm College, led by a trio of top ten performers and five All-NE10 performers overall.
On Tuesday, October 12th, The Boys Middle School Cross Country Team traveled to Stow High School for the 2021 Suburban League Middle School Conference Championship. The Bears came in 5th out of 11 teams with a score of 155. Top finishers for the Bears were:. Jack Sinclair (8th place overall)
Imperial scored 60 points in the men’s division, which was enough to beat out Central (38) and Brawley (27). For the women’s division, Palo Verde marked 183; Brawley, 107; Holtville, 104; Central, 89; Southwest, 83; Calexico, 74; and Imperial, 46. The format for each meet comes down to two races....
THOMASTON — Terryville’s Katie DeForest and Nick Fusco swept the individual crowns while Northwestern took the boys and girls team titles at the Berkshire League Cross Country Championships Thursday afternoon at Thomaston’s Black Rock State Park. The individua titles were especially sweet for the Kangaroos because Terryville joined several other...
The St. Matthew's Lutheran School co-ed cross country team took first place in the La Crosse Area Lutheran School league's race on October 4. Pictured from left are Coach Stacy Hill, Alex Brenengen, Mya Roellich, Alex Suffrins, Brayden Novakoski, Nathan Dobberstein, Stentin Roellich, and Owen Suffrins.
WATERTOWN — The Beaver River boys and South Jefferson girls cross country teams used a picture-perfect day to cap perfect Frontier League seasons. The Beavers’ Colton Kempney and the Spartans’ Alexa Doe were the respective individual winners at the Frontier League Championship on Tuesday afternoon at Watertown High School. Both Beaver River and South Jefferson went 7-0 during the league’s regular season dual meets and finished that off with league titles.
LEBANON — A year ago when she competed in a cross country meet at Cedar Crest, Manheim Township runner Ava Shirk was just a freshman going up against top dogs Gwyneth Young and Alyssa Fedorshak. “They really pushed me,” Shirk recalled. Young and Fedorshak have since graduated. And Shirk has...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The D’Youville women's cross country began their postseason competing at the East Coast Conference Championship, a 5k race hosted by Roberts Wesleyan College Saturday afternoon. Hannah Kennedy paced the Saints, finishing 28. th overall with a time of 20:59.3. Right behind Kennedy, three seconds later, was freshman...
Amherst and Avon Lake have battled for the boy’s Southwestern Conference title for the past two years at Lorain County Community College. However, this year, it took a tie-breaker for the Shoremen’s flag that came out of the mud to take down the defending champions to reclaim their crown. “The...
WILMINGTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University women's cross-country team took part in the JennaStrong Classic hosted by Wilmington College. The 5K saw 24 teams and 258 runners compete. Anderson finished in 21st with a score of 512. Leading the Ravens in 37th place was Lydia Dyer. Dyer finished with a...
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The D’Youville men’s cross country team returned to action at the Canisius College Alumni Classic Saturday in their final tune-up before the East Coast Conference Championship next week. The Saints finished 12th out of the 13-team field. Finishing first for the Saints was reigning ECC Rookie of...
Photos from the Badger East Conference cross country championships on Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021, at Lake Farm County Park in Madison along the shore of Lake Waubesa. DeForest swept the team titles, with both the boys and girls winning, while Stoughton's Jayden Zywicki won the boys individual title and Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock the girls individual title.
After a three-week hiatus from competition, the Eastern Washington University cross country programs are preparing for the final tune-up before the Big Sky Conference Championships. The Eagles will split squads, with half of the crew headed to the Highlander Invitational in Riverside, Calif., and the other competing locally at the Inlander Empire Championships in Lewiston, Idaho.
Jack Tavaglione has had his eyes on Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex boys cross country hardware for a while. Thursday he finally got his hands on it. The Voorhees senior crushed the field at the H/W/S championship at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex, finishing first in 16 minutes and 27 seconds, 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Aaron Wysocki, a North Hunterdon senior.
ST. ALBANS, Vermont – In a final tune-up before championship season, the Marist men's cross country team placed second out of six teams at the Fall Foliage Invitational, hosted by the University of Vermont. Racing for the first time this season, sophomore Ramsey Little led the Red Foxes with a...
In this week's top performers, several Reno County high school cross country teams made the list after performing exceptionally at last week's league meets. Football players and volleyball teams were recognized as well for their performers, including a one-two finish by two county teams at their league volleyball tournament on Saturday. And a tennis team that placed in a top position at state rounds out the list.
