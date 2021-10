WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Valtteri Puustinen’s first period goal gave the Penguins something they’ve been missing for 19 months. A roar of approval from a capacity crowd. The rookie’s power play tally ignited Mohegan Sun Arena early in Saturday’s season opener, then Niclas Almari drew an even bigger eruption from the 5,785 on hand when he scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and sent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on its way to a 2-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

