CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans' Chester Rogers: Misses practice Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Rogers (groin) was unable to practice Wednesday. Rogers has been dealing with a groin injury since...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Titans' Chester Rogers: Creeps back up on injury report

Rogers (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Rogers was a full participant in Friday's practice but curiously participated only in limited fashion in the team's final practice before Monday's game. The trio of Julio Jones (hamstring), A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) all enter the prime-time matchup with no injury designation, so Rogers' availability isn't of major concern. Still, fantasy managers should expect to get some clarification on the matter prior the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 Team Closing In On Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson has been mentioned in countless trade rumors over the past few months. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, there’s a chance the Houston Texans will finally part ways with the Pro Bowl quarterback. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans could have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Chiefs
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
The Spun

Report: How Much Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Is Worth

Tom Brady reached another major milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes. The historic moment came late in the first quarter when he rifled in a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made the catch to give his team a 21-0 advantage and Brady another huge resume boost.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy