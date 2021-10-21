Titans' Chester Rogers: Misses practice Wednesday

Rogers (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Rogers was a full participant in Friday's practice but curiously participated only in limited fashion in the team's final practice before Monday's game. The trio of Julio Jones (hamstring), A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) all enter the prime-time matchup with no injury designation, so Rogers' availability isn't of major concern. Still, fantasy managers should expect to get some clarification on the matter prior the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
