Nielsen, which has had a turbulent few months as its methodology has been questioned by a range of advertising stakeholders, has unveiled a new brand identity. The new look is timed to the start of Advertising Week in New York, a hybrid event that will see a number of media and tech firms take part. In an announcement, the company said the revamped brand signals the “transformation of its culture and a redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of media. Nielsen’s new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s role and purpose of powering a...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO