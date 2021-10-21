Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Any assessment of Donald Trump’s planned social media network has to start with the Orwellian name. The man who spent years as president frustrated at being fact-checked plans to launch TRUTH Social, on which users share messages called TRUTHs. One can imagine it now: How can The Fake Washington Post claim that Trump is being dishonest when what he said came as a “truth”? The Orwellianism is matched only by the irony that references to his various “truths” will necessarily be couched in those same quotes, adding an inadvertent layer of commentary that will itself often be useful.

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO