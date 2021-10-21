Women’s Tennis: Bereznyak brings professional experience, competitive fire to Columbus

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Following a non-league victory over Chestnut Hill on Tuesday afternoon, the West Chester women's tennis squad was back in action on Thursday afternoon against Jefferson in another non-league tilt. West Chester captured the doubles point behind second and third doubles victories while also taking a pair of singles matches, but the Golden Rams to the Jefferson Rams fell by a final of 4-3. In doubles action the tandems of Elaina Lee (Pottstown, Pa./Owen J. Roberts)/Gabrielle Lerario Dos Santos (Sao Paulo, Brazil/Colegio Dante Alighieri) and Alyssa Skulsky (Churchville, Pa./Council Rock South)/Flavia Rodas (Santa Cruz De La Sierra, Bolivia/Ice Fanco Bloviano) emerged victorious by 6-1 and 6-0 finals, to take second and third doubles, respectively and give Wwest Chester an early 1-0 lead in the match. Lerario aand Skulsky also provided the two singles victories for the Golden Rams winning their fifth and sixth singles matches by 6-0, 6-0, which gave West Chester an early 3-0 lead in the match. Jefferson began to mount its comeback from here as the Rams stormed back to escape with a narrow 4-3 victory on Thursday afternoon.

