CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Women’s Tennis: Bereznyak brings professional experience, competitive fire to Columbus

By Patrick Engels
Lantern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2019, Ohio State women’s tennis assistant coach Adam Cohen traveled to Tel Aviv, Israel, to watch a potential recruit practice at the Israeli National Tennis Center. While Cohen entered the facility with intentions of persuading the recruit to play for Ohio State, a player who was not...

www.thelantern.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s point spread over Penn State? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Ohio State football welcomes Penn State to Ohio Stadium for a night kickoff on Saturday, it will do so as a heavy favorite. Circa Sports made the Buckeyes a 15-point favorite in its opening betting line. The line quickly grew to 17.5 within minutes. It likely would have opened much narrower if not for the Nittany Lions’ 20-18 nine-overtime home loss to Illinois on Saturday.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Indiana Daily Student

3 women's tennis players represent Indiana in the UC/Xavier invitational

Indiana women's tennis returned to the court this past weekend, participating in the UC/Xavier Fall Invitational. Juniors Rose Hu, Lexi Kubas, and Mila Mejic travelled to Cincinnati to play in the two-day tournament. The invitational also welcomed five other schools: Bellarmine University, the University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, Ohio...
INDIANA STATE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Predictions Week 9 (Ep. 1121)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are back at making college football picks with their college football predictions week 9 podcast. The crew breaks down a ton of college football games from a ATS perspective including some matchups like Michigan at Michigan State, Georgia vs Florida and Penn State at Ohio State. Podcast...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed Cup#Recruiting#The Miami Hurricanes#The Ohio State
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State visitor list for Saturday continues to grow

Following a mid-season bye week, the Ohio State football team was back to business as usual with a dominant win over Indiana. Back in Columbus, Ohio State is now gearing up for a night game against Penn State. The main focus of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff remains on this season, but as is always with Ohio State, recruiting never stops. In case you missed Ohio State making the recruiting headlines Monday, don’t worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Tennis Edged by Jefferson

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Following a non-league victory over Chestnut Hill on Tuesday afternoon, the West Chester women's tennis squad was back in action on Thursday afternoon against Jefferson in another non-league tilt. West Chester captured the doubles point behind second and third doubles victories while also taking a pair of singles matches, but the Golden Rams to the Jefferson Rams fell by a final of 4-3. In doubles action the tandems of Elaina Lee (Pottstown, Pa./Owen J. Roberts)/Gabrielle Lerario Dos Santos (Sao Paulo, Brazil/Colegio Dante Alighieri) and Alyssa Skulsky (Churchville, Pa./Council Rock South)/Flavia Rodas (Santa Cruz De La Sierra, Bolivia/Ice Fanco Bloviano) emerged victorious by 6-1 and 6-0 finals, to take second and third doubles, respectively and give Wwest Chester an early 1-0 lead in the match. Lerario aand Skulsky also provided the two singles victories for the Golden Rams winning their fifth and sixth singles matches by 6-0, 6-0, which gave West Chester an early 3-0 lead in the match. Jefferson began to mount its comeback from here as the Rams stormed back to escape with a narrow 4-3 victory on Thursday afternoon.
WEST CHESTER, PA
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Women’s Tennis Opens Play at ITA Regionals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. --- Utah State women's tennis began both singles and doubles play at the ITA Regional Championships on Wednesday. The Aggies are represented at the event by seniors Annaliese County and Gabrielle Dekkers. Playing as a doubles partnership, the two seniors fell in their first-round matchup versus New...
UTAH STATE
stonehillskyhawks.com

Women's Tennis Defeats New Haven, 5-2

EASTON, Mass. (October 13, 2021) - Stonehill College, ranked No. 2 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region rankings, clinched no worse than the No. 5 seed for the upcoming Northeast-10 Conference Tournament with its 5-2 victory over the University of New Haven in an NE10 women's tennis match at Charles Watt Tennis Courts this afternoon.
rolltide.com

Alabama Women’s Tennis Hosts ITA Southern Regionals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's tennis team will host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Southern Regionals beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. CT at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The five-day competition will conclude on Tuesday, Oct. 19. How to Follow. A link to live results is available at RollTide.com. Updates...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gopetrels.com

Women’s tennis wraps up fall slate at ITA Regional

ATLANTA—Oglethorpe women's tennis sent a handful of Stormy Petrels to the ITA Regional to mark the start and finish to the brief fall slate. Lily Allyene posted the top singles result for the team with a pair of wins in three matches, while Allyssa Merletti and Izzy Forster had the top doubles result with two wins in four matches.
TENNIS
Texas Sports

Women’s Tennis preview: ITA Texas Regionals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Seven University of Texas women's tennis athletes will compete in the main draw of the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) Texas Regionals on Oct. 15-18 (Friday-Monday) at the Friedman Tennis Center on the campus of TCU. The tournament will feature competition in both singles and doubles. Charlotte...
FORT WORTH, TX
ramblinwreck.com

Women’s Tennis Advances in Qualifying Action

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Gia Cohen, Rosie Garcia Gross and Kate Sharabura all secured spots in the ITA Regionals singles main draw after pocketing qualifying victories on Thursday. The ITA Southeast Regionals got underway at the USTA National Campus on Thursday with qualifiers seeking eight spots in the singles main draw.
TENNIS
Oskaloosa Herald

Dutch come up short against Wartburg women’s tennis team

PELLA — In its final dual of the season, the Central College women’s tennis team was defeated by Wartburg College 5-4 Saturday morning. Central (8-7 overall) finishes the American Rivers Conference season with a 6-2 record and despite the loss are still in line to finish second in the league standings. The Dutch were coming off an 8-1 loss Friday against Luther College.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy