CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

MN colleges investigate alleged sex competition

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are investigating allegations that some male students started a competition this fall to...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Alleged assault under investigation at Braggs Public Schools

An incident at Braggs Public Schools between a teacher and a student is under investigation. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was called Tuesday to Braggs Public Schools to investigate an incident that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Oct. 6, . According to statements taken, a teacher at Braggs school allegedly...
newschannel20.com

Illinois school investigating allegations of racist protest

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials at a Catholic high school in Chicago say they're investigating allegations that a group of students took part in what some Latino students viewed as a racist protest during the school’s homecoming dance. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the incident took place Saturday night at Marist High...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Competition#Mn#St John S University#Ap
KHQ Right Now

Investigation ongoing following alleged homicide-suicide in Geyser

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Authorities are investigating an alleged homicide-suicide that took place in Geyser early Friday. According to a release from the Judith Basin Coroner's Office, Joseph Richard, 42, appeared to have killed his wife, Mea Corylus Mathies, and then killed himself. Investigators are doing autopsies on both bodies at...
GEYSER, MT
WREG

Man convicted of raping girlfriend’s child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at the residence they shared in the Oakhaven area near the airport, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. A Criminal Court jury found Edward Lynn Barber guilty as charged on the felony count of rape […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Daily Voice

NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate

A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Tow…
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Corrections officer beat, humiliated inmates, prosecutors say

LEESBURG, N.J. — A corrections officer at a state prison in southern New Jersey has been arrested on charges he beat and humiliated inmates without provocation or justification. Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old John Makos, a Millville resident who works at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, was charged with conspiracy to deprive inmates of their civil […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Abusing Child Over Several Years

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a child over the course of six years. Kory Paul Lussier, 25, of Red Lake, pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said. According to court documents, between August of 2014 and August of 2020, Lussier knowingly and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with a girl between the ages of seven and 13 years old. Lussier’s sentencing date has yet to be set.   More On WCCO.com: Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Rosemount
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy