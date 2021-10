The Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars is a complete living room entertainment illumination solution that will work to maximize the experience for users. The system comes with a smart camera that works by being mounted on the top of the TV to detect what colors are being displayed on screen to communicate this information to the RGBIC strip light and the two light bars. These lighting components will then accurately emulate the colors seen on the screen to help the content appear more immersive by bleeding out across the entire wall.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO