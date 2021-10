Promoter Frank Warren says contracts are being sorted for Tommy Fury’s fight against Jake Paul and the bout is “going ahead”.The undefeated pair have been rumoured to be fighting for months but talks have ramped up over the last few weeks after Paul set out new contract terms.And now Warren has said the bout isn’t “far off”. He told Sky Sports: “We’re sorting contracts out at the moment. Until they are signed, we know it doesn’t mean anything.“If it happens, it will be in the States. I think it’s going to happen. We’re not far off doing it.”Paul set out...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO