Netflix goes down, users worldwide report outages

By Bradford Betz
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Netflix users of the website and mobile app reported outages on Wednesday. "We are currently experiencing issues streaming on some devices," read a statement on the company's website. According to Downdetector, a website that reports service outages, reports came around 4 p.m. PST of outages and peaked...

