Editorial: America losing old-fashioned work ethic

By Editorials
Lima News
 7 days ago

Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights around the recent holiday weekend. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and others with no particular knowledge or involvement were ready with a politically convenient explanation: It was a surreptitious sick-out to protest corporate and federal vaccine mandates affecting airline employees and air traffic controllers. Never mind...

www.limaohio.com

Gazette

EDITORIAL: The pandemic continues harming the working class

The Mountain Metro bus driver and service shortage The Gazette reported Monday is not unique to Colorado Springs. Across the state and country, private companies and public entities have had the same problem incentivizing workers to take gigs that ensure the world goes round like our communities of workers and families need it to.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News-Virginian

Editorial: As America evolves, its monuments should evolve with it

Last summer’s wave of statue removals across America may have felt transformative, but it didn’t significantly alter America’s statuary landscape: The almost 50,000 monuments that remain in place around the nation overwhelmingly depict white males — including, across the South, avowed enemies of the United States — while largely ignoring the contributions of Black Americans, women and others.
POLITICS
Lima News

Letter: What’s your fair share?

It was a given with a Democratic President and Congress that there would be a push to raise taxes. Only on the “wealthy” of course and only asking them to pay there “fair share.” You hear these words from Democratic politicians all the time. Grandpa Sleepy can’t make a speech without mentioning fair share.
CONGRESS, OH
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Our View editorial: America now is better, thanks to Colin Powell

In an unusual way to commemorate Veterans Day in 2013, The American Legion Magazine asked its readers to select choices for beloved U.S. veterans. The magazine provided a list of 100 names; 70,000 responses were recorded. Audie Murphy, the most decorated U.S. soldier in World War II, came in first....
MILITARY
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Obama ripped after slamming 'phony culture wars' at McAuliffe rally amid Loudoun County controversy

Former President Barack Obama took sharp criticicsm over the weekend for slamming "phony culture wars" while speaking in Virginia, where a very real headline-inducing culture war has been taking place in recent weeks. Obama made the controversial comment on Saturday during a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Not long ago, Biden would've been impeached for his border policies

It's a disaster, and it's hard to believe that not so long ago, this country actually enforced its immigration laws. Not long ago at all. In fact, just two years ago, in August of 2019 federal agents kicked down the doors of seven separate chicken plants in central Mississippi. They arrested hundreds of foreign nationals who were living and working there in violation of American law. Several executives of the poultry plant were later indicted. Among the charges brought, child labor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Blackburn bill would exempt essential workers from firing for defying COVID vaccine mandates

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn rolled out a measure Tuesday that would protect essential workers from being fired due to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, making them exempt from President Biden's executive order, amid layoffs and resignations from workers across different industries due to their unwillingness to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
CONGRESS & COURTS

