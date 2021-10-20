Has Sean McVay Changed Football?

Jared Goff has long complained about how his trade from the Los Angeles Rams was handled. So much so, in fact, that even his former coach’s apology isn’t enough for him. Rams coach Sean McVay admitted this week that he should have offered “better, clearer communication” to Goff when the Rams traded him to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford during the offseason. Goff had previously said he felt blindsided by the trade, and that the Rams had not spoken to him between the end of the season and the abrupt blockbuster deal.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO