Financial Reports

Great Southern Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings...

Sacramento Bee

Echo Global Logistics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.9 million. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed...
Sacramento Bee

MarineMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $32.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.45. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per...
Sacramento Bee

PulteGroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $475.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.82. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.
Sacramento Bee

World Acceptance: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.94. The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $137.8 million in the period.
Sacramento Bee

Turning Point Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.5 million in its third quarter. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $109.9...
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
