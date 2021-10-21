Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations and lowered its earnings guidance. Net income totaled $469 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $472 million, or $1.38 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.62 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.65. Sales of $5.01 billion were up from $4.68 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.99 billion. "Our earnings were negatively impacted by significant inflation and supply chain disruptions that increased our costs beyond what we anticipated," said Chief Executive Mike Hsu...

