Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.7 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Riverside, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9...
Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations and lowered its earnings guidance. Net income totaled $469 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $472 million, or $1.38 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.62 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.65. Sales of $5.01 billion were up from $4.68 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.99 billion. "Our earnings were negatively impacted by significant inflation and supply chain disruptions that increased our costs beyond what we anticipated," said Chief Executive Mike Hsu...
EXTON, PA — Omega Flex’s Chairman and CEO Kevin R. Hoben announced that the Company’s Net Sales for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020 were $94,554,000 and $74,171,000, respectively, increasing $20,383,000 or 27.5%. Net Sales for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were 17.1% higher than the third quarter of 2020.
Comments / 0