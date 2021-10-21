CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ric Wilson & Yellow Days – “Life’s Been Good To Me”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago rapper Ric Wilson has teamed up with Yellow Days (London’s George Van Den Broek) for a collaborative EP, Disco Ric In London Town. Today, the pair released the EP’s funky lead single, “Life’s Been Good To Me.”. “I remember Ric went for...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Animal Collective – “Prester John”

It’s been five long years since we got a new Animal Collective album, but that’s about to change. Today, the experimental pop noisemakers have announced the follow-up to 2016’s Painting With. Titled Time Skiffs, the new one will be out February 4 via Domino. There’s also a vibey lead single, “Prester John,” which comes with a video. Hear “Prester John” below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Wendy Eisenberg – “Evening Song”

Last month, Wendy Eisenberg announced their new album Bent Ring with “Analogies,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, we’re getting another single from the album, “Evening Song.” And just like the first was about the futility of creativity during end times, “Evening Song” is also about making art, in a way, especially in its opening lines as Eisenberg tries to stave off inspiration: “Aye, melody! Don’t come to me at night/ I’m trying to relax! I’m tired!/ And I can’t withstand your attack!” But come it does, in a gentle hum as the song expands to be about a little bit of everything, and how difficult it can be to muster the energy to keep going. Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Bon Iver Announce 2022 US Tour

Over the weekend, Bon Iver played a pair of 10th anniversary shows for Bon Iver, Bon Iver, which were some of the only live performances that Justin Vernon has done since the pandemic began. But today Bon Iver has revealed plans for a 2022 US tour, which will take place before an already-announced European leg. The dates kick off in Arizona at the end of March and wrap up in Asheville at the end of June, with stops in Austin, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City along the way. Openers will be Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman. Check out Bon Iver’s full 2022 itinerary below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Change Turns 20

Eventually, even the wild ones settle down. There are always exceptions, those full-fledged grownups in nightlife scenes around the world who’ve maintained a bustling pace of life for decades. But there comes a time for many people when the possibility of youth gives way to the stability of adulthood. Maybe, by choice or necessity, you exchange freedom and flexibility for a steady paycheck and a morning routine. Maybe you buy a house and discover the joys of lawn care. Maybe you have children and those kids consume your every waking hour. You begin to understand the appeal of hobbies that once seemed horrendously boring. Chilling at home feels so much easier than going out. Your life changes.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Stereogum

The Strokes Announce New Years Eve Show At Barclays Center

Last night, much of your Stereogum staff saw the Strokes close out Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival with a set that, according to our own Chris DeVille, was “sloppy but transcendent.” “Sloppy but transcendent” also describes a sort of best-case scenario for a night out on New Years Eve, so it’s nice to report that the Strokes will play a New Year’s Eve show in their New York hometown.
MUSIC
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#San Francisco#Detroit#Ric Wilson Yellow Days#Wa Showbox 11 11#Ut#Il#Mi#Qc Th Tre Fairmount#Ma Paradise Rock Club#Music Hall 12 03#Pa Union
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
Billboard

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies at 22

This week, the R&B world suffered a tough loss. Rising singer Emani 22 has died at age 22, according to producer J Maine. In a statement to People, Maine said: "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Bossip

Chlöe & Gunna Hang At Hawks Game After Gunna Left Flirty IG Comment

It looks like whatever Gunna said to Chloe via Instagram a few weeks ago kept the “Have Mercy” singer interested. Last night the Atlanta rapper and buzzing singer were spotted sitting next to each other courtside to see the Hawks and Mavericks play in Atlanta’s State Farm arena, sending social media into a frenzy.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy