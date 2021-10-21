CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues at Golden Knights GameDay Thread: New year, new team, new outcome?

By hildymac
stlouisgametime.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season, the Vegas Golden Knights went 6-1-1 against the Blues. Domination isn’t even the word to describe how lopsided those games tended to look, especially as the season drug on and the Blues were more and more banged up. My my my, how...

www.stlouisgametime.com

NBC Sports

New 12th forward? Flyers claim a player from Golden Knights

In hopes of identifying their 12th forward to start the 2021-22 regular season, the Flyers claimed Patrick Brown off of waivers Monday from the Golden Knights, a source confirmed. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the news. The Flyers had to submit their roster by Monday at 5 p.m. ET. Head...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Krebs makes Golden Knights’ roster; New home for Brown

Peyton Krebs can relax. He’s in the NHL. Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon confirmed that Krebs is part of the 23-man roster the team submitted to the league Monday afternoon. The rookie forward was on the ice in the morning at City National Arena, skating with his Golden Knights teammates.
NHL
State
Colorado State
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ new forecheck on display in opening victory

LOS ANGELES — Chandler Stephenson spilled the beans about the Golden Knights’ new forecheck after the penultimate preseason game and admitted it’s a work in progress. But the speedy center was the beneficiary of that new system, and his go-ahead goal in the opening victory over Seattle was a good example of the Knights’ commitment to squeezing teams in the neutral zone this season.
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

New bag policy in place for Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those heading to Golden Knights games this season should be aware of a new bag policy at T-Mobile Arena. According to the team, the new policy, which goes into effect immediately, is at the request of the National Hockey League. As part of the policy, no...
NHL
chatsports.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders

The Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit, thanks to a huge third period pair from Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe’s overtime-winner, to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 5-4 count in their season-opener at FLA Live Arena. Florida got 43 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky, including a breakaway stop on Evan Rodrigues right before Verhaeghe notched his second to win it, a goal from Anthony Duclair, and a two-assist effort from Aleksander Barkov, who absolutely dominated in the faceoff department. Negatives in the wild victory were too many penalties and a dreadful 0 for 6 performance on the power play.
NHL
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Klim Kostin
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Jordan Kyrou
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Flyers, Blues-Golden Knights

Goalies rise to occasion for Boston, Philadelphia; shorthanded Vegas has tough test against St. Louis. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for key games each week throughout the season. The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) and Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-1) are each coming off impressive wins...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Golden Knights Preview: Stone cold

If you thought that the Blues waiting until last Saturday to start their season was odd, the Vegas Golden Knights haven’t played a game since October 14th. They’ve had nearly a bye week since their 6-2 drubbing by the Los Angeles Kings. The Blues, on the other hand, are playing their third game in five days.
NHL
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Drop 3-1 Contest to Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-2-0) fell to the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0), 3-1, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. After Vegas weathered an early St. Louis attack, William Karlsson netted his first goal of the season from Reilly Smith. The goal gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 8:17 into the first period. Both teams skated the rest of the period without a goal scored, but there was no shortage of offense as shots were 16-15 in favor of Vegas. The Blues tied the game 3:21 into the second period with a goal from Brandon Saad. There were no more goals scored in the second period despite Vegas outshooting St. Louis, 31-30. Midway through the third frame, a neutral zone turnover led to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal that gave the Blues a 2-1 lead. St. Louis iced the game with an empty-net goal and won, 3-1.
NHL
#The Blues#The Vegas Golden Knights#The Golden Knights#Blackhawks#Tnt
tucsonpost.com

Golden Knights limp into matchup with unbeaten Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their two top scorers from last season when they face the undefeated St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Left winger Max Pacioretty, who had 24 goals and 27 assists in 48 games in 2020-21, will be sidelined up to six weeks with a broken left ankle sustained in the team's 6-2 loss at Los Angeles on Thursday.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Blues Beat Golden Knights 3-1 to Complete 3-0 Trip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko broke a tie midway through the third period in the St. Louis Blues’ 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Jordan Binnington made 42 saves, and Brandon Saad and Ivan Barbashev added goals for the Blues. St. Louis won all three games on its season-opening trip, also beating Colorado 5-3 and Arizona 7-4. William Karlsson opened the scoring for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 35 saves.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Golden Knights never find groove, fall to Blues

Even after scoring first Wednesday night, it felt like the Golden Knights were walking a tightrope for much of the game. They had plenty of offensive chances, but gave up even more to the St. Louis Blues, and eventually it cost them. Vladimir Tarasenko converted on what turned into a...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Blues vs. Golden Knights game preview; Old friends return to Vegas

After getting a much-needed early-season five-day break, the Vegas Golden Knights return to action tonight, hosting the St. Louis Blues in a nationally televised game on TNT to start a critical three-games-in-five-nights stretch at T-Mobile Arena. Friday, they’ll have to deal with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Sunday, the...
NHL
Post-Crescent

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Blues (2-0-0) face the Vegas Golden Knights (1-1-0) Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Blues vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Blues have...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights report: Jordan Binnington stars for Blues

3. Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko — The three-time NHL All-Star’s first goal of the season was the game-winner. He was active all night offensively and had seven shots on goal, two more than any of his teammates. 2. Knights goaltender Robin Lehner — The 30-year-old propped up his team...
NHL

