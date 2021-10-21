CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO to agree master plan to deter growing Russian threat, diplomats say

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO defence ministers are set to agree a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reasserting a bid to deter Moscow despite the alliance’s new focus on China, diplomats and officials said. The strategy, which is confidential, goes...

