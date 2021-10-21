CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada to unveil vaccine passport plans Thursday -source

By Reuters
 5 days ago
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada will unveil plans on Thursday for a vaccine passport, a government source said on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laying out how the proof-of-vaccination...

TheConversationCanada

How regulatory agencies, not the courts, are imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly reshaped how we perceive ourselves and the social world around us. It has more recently transformed the business of governance in western democracies like Canada. The crisis has modified how the law is applied to society and redefined who decides the exceptions to the rules that our society must now adhere to. The decisions of medical health-care professionals like doctors and nurse practitioners are now far more legally and politically significant than before, since they’re determining who is exempt from following new vaccination laws and mandates. Because of the implications that immunization exemptions have on public health,...
Justin Trudeau
TheConversationCanada

Financial insecurity and right-wing beliefs drive COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Albertans

It is dangerous to be unvaccinated right now — especially in Alberta, where vaccination rates are almost 10 percentage points lower than the national average. Despite making up just over a third of the population (including kids under 12), unvaccinated — or diagnosed within two weeks from the first immunization date — people made up almost 85 per cent of cases, 85 per cent of hospitalized cases and 77 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the province since Jan. 1, 2021. Unvaccinated Albertans were more than 12 times as likely to die from COVID-19 over the last four months...
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
The Independent

US citizens will need vaccine or negative test to enter America

US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
Ottumwa Courier

Vaccine passports and the freedom to travel

I have traveled internationally numerous times in my adult life, and I always experience something new. My husband and I just got back from 12 days in Italy and Poland, with a wealth of “first times.” We attended a friend’s ordination in St. Peter’s Basilica, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Although we have visited the Vatican and Rome before, it was novel to be there as part of this meaningful celebration in the life of the church instead of as tourists seeking a Sistine selfie.
The Independent

EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna's COVID shot

The European Medicines Agency said Monday that a booster dose of Moderna s coronavirus vaccine “can be considered" in people aged 18 and above. In a statement, the EU drug regulator said its analysis had shown that a third dose given of Moderna's vaccine — which is usually given in a two-dose schedule — at least six months after the second dose, led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose levels were waning. The booster dose consists of half the dose normally given to adults.The EMA said that currently available data suggest the incidence of side effects...
AFP

Brazil senators ask high court to bar Bolsonaro from social media

A Senate panel probing Brazil's pandemic response asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to suspend President Jair Bolsonaro from social media, as it prepared to vote on a damning report accusing him of crimes against humanity. The senators called for the far-right leader to be barred indefinitely from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after he falsely alleged Covid-19 vaccines were linked to AIDS. "We can no longer tolerate this type of behavior," the lawmakers said in a court filing signed by the 11-member panel's deputy chair, opposition Senator Randolfe Rodrigues. The request came as the Senate commission, which has spent the past six months investigating the government's pandemic response, prepared to vote on a damning final report that recommends the president face nine criminal charges, including crimes against humanity, for downplaying Covid-19 and flouting expert advice on containing it.
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
