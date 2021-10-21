Canada to unveil vaccine passport plans Thursday -source

A Senate panel probing Brazil's pandemic response asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to suspend President Jair Bolsonaro from social media, as it prepared to vote on a damning report accusing him of crimes against humanity.
The senators called for the far-right leader to be barred indefinitely from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after he falsely alleged Covid-19 vaccines were linked to AIDS.
"We can no longer tolerate this type of behavior," the lawmakers said in a court filing signed by the 11-member panel's deputy chair, opposition Senator Randolfe Rodrigues.
The request came as the Senate commission, which has spent the past six months investigating the government's pandemic response, prepared to vote on a damning final report that recommends the president face nine criminal charges, including crimes against humanity, for downplaying Covid-19 and flouting expert advice on containing it.
