China Evergrande shares set to slide 10.5% after $2.6 billion deal collapses

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group are set to fall 10.5% on Thursday after a deal to sell a $2.6...

Shore News Network

Currency hit to North American companies’ results dips in Q2

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The negative impact of currency fluctuations on corporate results for North American companies fell in the second quarter of this year from the previous quarter, data from treasury and financial management firm Kyriba showed on Tuesday. The collective exchange rate hit, including on companies in the...
BUSINESS
AFP

China to expand property tax trial to check speculation

China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy. Under the five-year pilot scheme, Xinhua added, property tax will be levied on all types of real estate, excluding some rural homes.
ECONOMY
Financial World

Evergrande’s 2.6bn unit stake sale fails as shares plunge 10.5% after trading resumes

On Wednesday, Evergrande, the grief-sickened Chinese real-estate developer whose businesses including asset management arms accounted for roughly a 2.0 per cent of entire Chinese GDP (Gross Domestic Product), had formally cancelled out a previous plan to sell about $2.6 billion worth of stakes in one of its money management units, as weaker real estate property firms around the globe had been bracing for a potential ripple effect of an imminent collapse of Evergrande.
MARKETS
abc17news.com

Global shares decline after Evergrande sale deal called off

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a plan to sell its property management arm to a smaller rival had fallen through. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain declined in early trading. Shares finished lower in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo. Shares in China Evergrande Group tumbled 12.5% while shares in its property unit slipped 8%. Evergrande said it was having difficulties selling off assets to resolve its cash crunch. Hopson Development Holdings’ shares rose 12.4% after it said was unable to complete the purchase. Trading of shares in all three companies was suspended.
MARKETS
WNCY

China property shares firm after PBOC says Evergrande woes manageable

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Chinese property developers climbed on Monday after China’s central bank calmed markets by saying spillover effects from Evergrande’s debt woes were controllable and the country’s economy is “doing well”. Top developers Country Garden and Sunac China jumped over 4% and 8%, respectively, in early...
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

Jack Ma, Alibaba's Mysterious Founder, Reappears in Hong Kong: Reports

The elusive Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma , who has been out of the public eye for a year, reappeared in Hong Kong where he has met with business partners, two sources reported to Reuters . Ma has left public life since his business empire was subjected to regulatory measures...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
Metro International

UBS fee bonanza lifts quarterly profit to six-year high

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS posted its highest quarterly profit since 2015 on Tuesday, as robust trading activity by the world’s ultra wealthy led to a 23% surge in fee income. The surprisingly strong results follow double-digit percent gains for net profit in each of the past four quarters and come as Switzerland’s largest bank announced new plans for its digital push including a new advisory service for affluent U.S. clients.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS
