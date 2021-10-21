Clear vegetation around your home to reduce the risk of fire

Having mold in your house is more common than you think. Sometimes, mold infestations are visible. Other times, they’re not, but your body still detects the mold. Exposure to mold can cause symptoms like a stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes, or skin. If you suffer from allergies or asthma, your reactions to mold can be much more severe. Luckily, you can control your mold exposure. According to the CDC, you can control mold growth in your own home by controlling your home’s humidity levels. One way to do this is by using a mold-specific air purifier. Air purifiers help...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO