(Washington, DC) — Amid a failing Democrat administration that has multiple self-made crises, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is remaining tight-lipped on her future plans. On CNN’s State of the Union, the California Democrat refused to say whether she would seek re-election next year. Pelosi has led House Democrats for more than a decade and is in her second stint as Speaker. She has been in Congress for more than 30 years and said her decision about running again would begin with a family conversation. It comes as some Democrats have been wanting Pelosi and her top deputies to step aside and bring in a new generation of leaders. The Democrats are not only perilously divided, theire leadership ‘bench’ is also very “seasoned”: Pelosi is 81 and so is Majority Whip James Clyburn. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is 82.

