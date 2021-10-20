CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Anxious attachment appears to influence the type of tactics romantic partners use to preserve their relationships

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividuals high in anxious attachment are more likely to engage in emotional manipulation and other harmful behaviors intended to prevent a partner from leaving the relationship, which in turn is linked to reduced relationship satisfaction, according to new research published in Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences. The new study offers evidence that relationship...

www.psypost.org

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

What Being "Clingy" Really Means In Relationships & How To Handle It

Love can inspire transcendence and a yearning to melt with your partner profoundly. However, that longing can quickly slip into overwhelming neediness if you begin to prioritize the relationship above all else. "Merging" in relationships generates physical and emotional closeness, but taken to its extreme, it can veer into what people sometimes refer to as being "clingy" or "clinginess."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Top 4 Reasons We Cheat On Our Romantic Partners

Our cravings for excitement, danger, and uncertainty can make it hard for us to resist a secret, adrenaline-boosting fling. Modern culture gives us plenty of opportunities to meet people we may fall for. Infidelity can sometimes be a sign that there is a problem with your relationship. Being unfaithful sometimes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

How to Deal with a Partner’s Fear of Intimacy

Can you get close to someone with intimacy issues? There are several strategies to try if you know someone who avoids forming emotional connections. Intimacy is at the heart of human connection. Families, friends, and couples share a closeness that enriches relationships and strengthens bonds. But if you have someone...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
powerofpositivity.com

5 Overlooked Habits That Can Often Destroy Relationships

Do you ever feel like you stop working on specific issues once you get settled with someone? Are there certain habits that seem innocent but have damaged even the strongest of connections? Do you ever feel like you overlook specific issues until one day they blow up? These things can build up–and over time can destroy relationships.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romantic Relationship#Attachment Theory#Anxiety#Brunel University London#Anxiousl
Psych Centra

Relationship Real Talk: Marriage Communication Problems and Solutions

You can’t build a house without the foundation, right? That’s what communication is to a marriage: brick and mortar. Most of us have had moments in marriage where we want to say something to our partner but we simply can’t find the words. Instead, we bury it, avoid the conversation, or even hope that our spouse can magically read our minds.
Bustle

How To Tell If Your Insecurities Are A Sign Of Relationship Anxiety

You love your partner and you trust them completely, and yet, every time they take longer than 30 minutes to answer a text, you start to worry. Are they ignoring you? Did you say something weird? Did you accidentally offend them? Or maybe you get extremely nervous every time your partner talks about something funny their new co-worker did. How often do they talk? Is your partner secretly attracted to them? It’s normal to worry about your relationship every now and then, but if those worries are hurting your relationship or taking over your life to the point that you can’t focus on anything else, you may have relationship anxiety.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fox16.com

Building Relationships: Married and Single

As marriages feel the impact of COVID, there is no better time to create some relationship goal. Charlie Simpson with the Arkansas Relationship Counseling Center provided advice on building friendship goals to avoid living married and single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Relationships That Shape Us

Attachment style refers to how our caregiver interactions in childhood shape how we think, feel, and act in our adult relationships. While attachment style, either secure or insecure, is established in childhood, it has the ability to be improved over time. Cultivating healthier attachment starts with processing how the past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
thelumberjack.org

How Relationships Influence Longevity

At one time or another, we have all wondered what the key to a long and healthy life really is. Typically you would think that eating clean and vigorous exercise is the key to success, but a study conducted in the 2000’s had shocking results. While diet and physical activity are important, the relationships we have in life greatly outweigh the two.
KATU.com

How to Use Conflict to Build Better Relationships

Most of us don't like conflict. But what if you can use it to build better relationships? Inspirational speaker and life coach, Dr. Dravon James, joined us to explain why we should "lean" into conflict. With tensions running high these days, many people are experiencing an influx of conflicts in...
RELATIONSHIPS
ocmomblog.com

Useful Tips For Couples On How To Keep Their Relationship Alive After Having A Baby

Having a baby is one of the most joyous occasions in life. The love that the couple feels for their newborn is indescribable. However, after some time, they may start to feel that they are drifting apart from each other, and the bond that was once there has slowly faded away. This can be extremely daunting for both of them. There are many tips that couples can follow in order to get their relationship back on track.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Schiffo

Regarding Relationships, Maintain a Happy One With Your Partner

A relationship can be defined as "the way that two or more thoughts, things, or people are related, or the condition of connection." This article focuses on the relationship between two individuals who are in a partnership together, whether they are married or not, and explores issues, solutions, and strategies to improve such a relationship.
PsyPost

Dark personality traits positively associated with COVID-19 conspiracy beliefs

A study published in the journal of Personality and Individual Differences found that Machiavellianism, primary psychopathy, and collective narcissism positively predicted belief in COVID-19 conspiracies. Further, COVID-19 conspiracy beliefs explained the negative relationship between these dark personality traits and the willingness to obtain a future COVID-19 vaccine. Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
SwimInfo

The Similarities Between Swimming and Romantic Relationships

The Similarities Between Swimming and Romantic Relationships. Swimming and romantic relationships. Both are things many people reading this article will experience at one point or another in their lifetime. Are they related? On the surface, it may not appear so, but when you dive just a little bit deeper, you can see how there truly are parallels between the two very opposite components.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
primenewsghana.com

Romantic Friday: 6 reasons why relationships fail

The issue of failed relationships has become quite common. But why do a lot of relationships fail easily these days?. Falling in love is easy but making that relationship last long is difficult. Yes! It looks so good in the beginning, but after a few days, it slowly starts to fall into pieces with each passing day for seemingly no reason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

I Get Overly Attached In Relationships. Can I Learn To Change That?

These days, we hear more about attachment styles in relationships than ever. Attachment theory was developed by a British psychologist named John Bowlby in 1958. He proposed that the initial bonds we form with our primary caregivers (such as our parents) when we are children go on to impact our relationships in adulthood.
psychologytoday.com

5 Essential Traits of Lasting Relationships

Research indicates that most Americans have few people they would consider close friends[1], and nearly half of all marriages end in divorce[2]. Close, intimate, and lasting relationships are hard to come by for many people in our society. What are some of the most important traits of lasting romantic relationships and friendships?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Build Deeper Intimacy With Behavioral Couples Therapy

Behavioral couples therapy focuses on improving a couple’s relationship when one of them is seeking help for an addiction. Behavioral couples therapy has a set time frame of 12-20 weeks, making it a goal-oriented option for couples. Some of the main goals of BCT are to focus on healthier activities,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Schiffo

When Relationships Turn Cold, There Are Many Mistakes!

Nothing could have gone better. For almost six months, I had been seeing this guy. We had similar hobbies and interests, which made us feel comfortable with one another. They'd spoken about the future and even spent time together during the holidays. Our romance seemed to be on the right track and everything looked to be going well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy