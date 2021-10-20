CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Some Morning Fog Before Another Warm Day

By Josh Johns
News Channel 25
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL TEXAS — We're kicking off this Wednesday with a foggy start in spots. The fog will be very localized, so some will see it while others see clear skies. Regardless, give yourself some extra time on your morning commute in case you come across some. Fog will burn off later...

www.kxxv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#The Fog
CBS Denver

Denver’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast Keeps Looking Colder, Light Snow Possible

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Saturday will have a significant impact on our weather for Halloween. Temperatures are trending colder and wet weather is also possible. Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and Friday. The only exception is some of the higher mountains where light snow is still possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday with far less wind compared to Wednesday. Friday will be warmer with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees in the metro area. (source:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight Rain Kicks Off Rainy Couple Of Days Ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! After a fairly seasonal day yesterday, temperatures will surge to the mid-60s today. The warmth will not stick around for long as another upper low will slide through the area this weekend. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain is set to arrive tonight, sticking around through Friday and Saturday. While not as much, there will be a low chance for rain on Sunday with rain chances finally dropping back down to 0% Sunday evening. This puts a lot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through Thursday

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday. The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s. Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern. 🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy And Wet

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain increases Thursday evening and visibility drops. We will see conditions go downhill as the rain moves in, due to instability over Lake Michigan. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty northeast winds will generate high wave action on Friday. We could end up with rain totals from .5″ to 1″ before the system departs. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 53. The high for Friday is only 55. (Credit: CBS 2) Leftover clouds and sprinkles are possible Saturday morning with clearing later on in the day. The high for Saturday is 57. (Credit: CBS 2) Halloween is looking quite nice, but quite breezy, with a high of 58. The Bears play at noon Sunday, at which time it will be breezy and mostly sunny. It will be much colder next week.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy