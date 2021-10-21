CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian musician wins Chopin Piano Competition

WARSAW (Reuters) – Canadian musician Bruce Xiaoyu Liu won the top prize at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw on Thursday. The decision came...

