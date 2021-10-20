Services for Timuel Black to be held Oct. 21 and 22, with public memorial on Dec. 5

The community of Hyde Park mourns the tragic loss of Takintayo “Tayo” Akinbiyi, a recent PhD graduate in statistics from the University of Chicago and a gifted improvisational actor who frequently performed at the historic Revival theater. Tayo was not only a talented young researcher, but a warm and charismatic presence who enriched the lives of so many around him. In October 2021, at the age of 38, Tayo died of unknown causes in his home in New Haven, Connecticut, where he was currently a postdoctoral associate in Biostatistics at Yale School of Public Health.

