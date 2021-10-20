CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Services for Timuel Black to be held Oct. 21 and 22, with public memorial on Dec. 5

By Herald staff report
 7 days ago

A public viewing for local historian and activist Timuel Black, who passed away on Oct. 13 at the age of 102, will take place Thursday, Oct. 21, from 1 p.m. to 7...

Hyde Park Herald

Tayo Akinbiyi, talented statistician and improv actor, dies at 38

The community of Hyde Park mourns the tragic loss of Takintayo “Tayo” Akinbiyi, a recent PhD graduate in statistics from the University of Chicago and a gifted improvisational actor who frequently performed at the historic Revival theater. Tayo was not only a talented young researcher, but a warm and charismatic presence who enriched the lives of so many around him. In October 2021, at the age of 38, Tayo died of unknown causes in his home in New Haven, Connecticut, where he was currently a postdoctoral associate in Biostatistics at Yale School of Public Health.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Two men shot at 54th and Harper early Sunday

Two men were shot on the 1500 block of East 54th Street early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The men, 25 and 26, were in an argument with another man, who then pulled out a gun and shot the pair in the leg around 3:45 a.m. The victims were taken to the University of Chicago hospitals in fair condition. Nobody is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Remembering Timuel Black

South Side historian and activist Timuel D. Black passed away last week at the age of 102. The Herald is sharing a pair of remembrances of Black below from Lawrence Cross and Ald. Sophia King (4th). If you would like to tell us your own memories of Black or thoughts about his legacy, email Christian Belanger at c.belanger@hpherald.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C. researcher finds success as street dancer

Derrick Judkins calls himself the real-life Spider-Man. As a clinical research assistant at the University of Chicago during the day and a street dancer by night, he has to balance two lives while he moves through the world. “I'm a fan of Spider-Man for real, ‘cuz that's a big inspiration,”...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Stories: The Cheney-Goode Memorial Bench

Patricia Morse is a historian and Hyde Parker. She’ll combine the two avocations in her new series for the Herald, looking into the past of everyday objects around the neighborhood. If you see something new or familiar you’d like Patricia to explore, send her a message at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. The bench...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C. receives $50 million estate donation

The University of Chicago has received a $50 million gift from businessman Arley D. Cathey, which will go toward financial aid, undergraduate research and international programming. Cathey, who died last year at the age of 93, is an alumnus of the university. In 2012, he made a $17 million donation...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Lost Hyde Park: The local legacy of the Great Chicago Fire

Chicago flourished after the end of the Civil War; visitors and residents alike witnessed the astonishing growth of the city and surrounding environs. The population grew to nearly 300,000 by 1870, within geographic boundaries that stretched to 39th Street on the South Side. The city featured a thriving central business district and surrounding neighborhoods populated by immigrants who continually poured into the city. Lured by brisk economic growth and anticipated prosperity, thousands arrived every year to take advantage of the opportunities Chicago had to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

New CEO Pedro Martinez on how he plans to help Chicago students recover

Former San Antonio Superintendent Pedro Martinez took over Chicago Public Schools’ top job with a lengthy to-do list. A month into the school year, he faces a slew of pressing tasks: ramping up the district’s COVID testing and contact-tracing programs, filling high-profile vacancies on his leadership team, striking an agreement and a more congenial relationship with the teachers union and responding to urgent calls for changes in the district’s special education program.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

South Siders celebrate Pride at DuSable Museum

Four months after pride month and two years after the last in-person festival, South Side Pride returned to the DuSable Museum courtyard on Saturday with an array of amusements, stands and, despite the rain, exuberance. "There's not enough Black gay bars. We can go to the North Side, but we...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

