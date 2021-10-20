Black Women, Black Feminism, and Universalism

The Women’s March has gained traction since the 2016 election, when Donald Trump was elected into office. There have been many of these marches all over the country every year since, promoting “intersectional activism” that is supposed to emphasize “diversity in organizing and advocates for policies that address a wide variety of issues, including discrimination by sex, gender, race, ethnicity, sexuality, class, nationality, disability, religion, and other marginalized statuses.” However, back in 2020, the organization excluded the Black Lives Matter movement for the first time because they wanted to focus on the issue of voter registration instead. In my opinion, this was an excuse to exclude Black people from a platform that is mainly ran by white women, and issues that are geared more towards white, cisgender women. The Women’s March prides itself on being inclusive, yet it fails to be inclusive when it comes to people of color, those with disabilities, and the LGBTQIA+ community. This organization has a long way to go if it wants to be inclusive to everyone.

PROTESTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO