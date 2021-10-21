CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triller aiming at 1m subscribers

fightnews.com
 5 days ago

Triller’s unique blend of boxing and verzuz seemed to be working. TrillerVerz subscriptions at $2.99 a month...

fightnews.com

worldboxingnews.net

EXCLUSIVE: Teofimo Lopez talks Triller, Kambosos, Taylor, rejects Loma II

LAS VEGAS – While Teofimo Lopez has mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. up next, the unified lightweight world champion is also focused on fighting undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor after that. Forget that proposed rematch with former lightweight champion Vassiliy Lomachenko, Lopez said. Lopez will face Kambosos in a...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Cletus Seldin Scores Brutal 7th-Round KO Over William Silva on Triller Card

Cletus Seldin continues to stay true to his moniker. “The Hebrew Hammer” overcame a slow start to drop Brazilian William Silva with a pair of right hands in the seventh round, compelling referee Benjy Esteves Jr. to immediately wave off the 140-pound bout (set for 10 rounds) on the TrillerVerz card at the Barclays Center in Seldin’s hometown of Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
fightnews.com

WBA sets deadline for Kyoguchi-Bermudez talks

The World Boxing Association (WBA) continues to move forward in its plan to reduce world titles and in that regard sent a communication to the teams of light flyweight super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi and regular champion Esteban Bermudez granting them 10 days to reach an agreement to fight. The Championships...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Hiraoka wins vacant Japanese, WBO AP 140lb belts

Unbeaten lanky southpaw, IBF#6 Andy Hiraoka (18-0, 13 KOs), 139.75, seized a couple of vacant Japanese and WBO Asia Pacific 140-pound belts when he decked unbeaten hard-puncher, 20-year-old Jin Sasaki (11-1, 10 KOs), 144 (who failed to make weight by four pounds), three times and finally halted him at 1:58 of the eleventh round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The 5’11” Andy, the son of a Ghanan-American trainer Justice, used to be a track and field runner before he concentrated on boxing, and his physical flexibility and reflexes are very excellent.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Boxing Buzz

Sad to report the passing of former middleweight boxer Jimmy Campbell at age 43. Campbell fought the likes of Daniel Jacobs, Anthony Dirrell, Virgil Hill, and many more during his 25-bout career. He later became a trainer. Also sad to report the passing of John Graham, Chief Inspector for the...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Herring-Stevenson Officials

Capable third man Mark Nelson will be the referee tonight when WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring defends his world title against Shakur Stevenson from Atlanta on ESPN. Judges are Glenn Feldman, Ed Kanner and Rocky Young. We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Quigley talks about Andrade challenge

Middleweight Jason Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) hosted a press conference in Ireland ahead of his against Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) for the WBO middleweight title at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 19, live worldwide on DAZN. “He needs fights and the big guns are avoiding...
MANCHESTER, NH
fightnews.com

WBA sets deadline for Aleem-Hovannisian

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee gave a 15-day time limit from October 21 to the teams of Raeese Aleem and Azat Hovannisian to reach an agreement for their super bantamweight eliminator fight, which will decide the next mandatory challenger in the category. The pioneer organization denied the request...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Review: Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye

What Peltz accomplished seems almost impossible today. He became a successful boxing promoter at the age of 22. You would think a kid that young would get eaten alive in the cutthroat world of professional boxing – especially on the mean streets of Philadelphia. But Peltz is just as tough...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Shields returns to MMA Wednesday

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields returns on Wednesday on the PBL event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, live on ESPN 2, ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Shields will face Abigail Montes in an MMA match. Here are quotes from today’s press conference…. Claressa Shields:...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Popular Star Taking A Break From Wrestling Business

It might be for the best. There are all kinds of wrestlers around the world today and more of them can be seen today than ever before, as the internet now allows fans to see almost any wrestling they like. That can make for some great moments and the discoveries of some incredible talents, but now one of the more promising ones will not be around for the time being.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Petros Ananyan Outslugs Daniel Gonzalez for Decision on Triller Card

Petros Ananyan and Daniel Gonzalez put on an inter-borough barnburner for a fight-starved city. In the end, Ananyan was the one with his hands raised, earning a majority decision over Gonzalez on the undercard of the Cletus Seldin-William Silva TrillerVerz main event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
fightnews.com

Ex-champ Lopez eyes rebound on Telemundo Friday

Less than a month shy of his 40th birthday, former WBC light flyweight world champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (36-11, 19 KOs) knows time isn’t on his side. At this stage of his career, Lopez has to get a win over undefeated Jose Soto (15-0, 6 KOs) in the second installment of the Boxeo Telemundo fall series this Friday night from Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Don King to promote Makabu-Mchunu

The world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, has put together his latest championship fight pitting WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu and the number one challenger, WBC silver champion Thabiso Mchunu. King, who represents Makabu, came to an agreement with Mchunu’s representatives on the 12-round championship fight, to be held in the next two months.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

WBA reaffirms Ugas vs Stanionis

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has denied a special permission requested by the team of the super welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas to make a unification fight. The world title reduction plan is currently a priority for the WBA and all the decisions taken are to achieve this goal. This was announced last August 25 after a negative media campaign on multiple titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Rivas, Rozicki make weight

Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas outweighed Ryan Rozicki by nearly 20 pounds at their weigh-in Thursday in Montreal for the inaugural World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight title. (WBC bridgerweight title) Sébastien Bouchard 148.6 vs. Sergio Ortega 148.2. Terry Osias: 172.6 vs. Joaquin Murrieta 173.4. Alexandre Roberge 207 vs. Francis Charbonneau 199.8. Kevin...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Rivas, Stevenson are heavy betting favorites

Odds are finally set for the first ever world title clash in the WBC’s new bridgerweight division taking place Friday night at L’Olympia in Montreal. Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas is a solid 8:1 favorite over Ryan Rozicki, who stepped in on short notice. Both are coming in off stoppage wins over the same opponent: Sylvera Louis.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Kingry surgery successful

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan García underwent surgery to repair damage to his right hand and wrist, which occurred during a sparring session. Ryan was discharged from the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. The Canelo Team fighter canceled his November 27th bout against Jo Jo Diaz, but he is expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA

