Triller aiming at 1m subscribers

Unbeaten lanky southpaw, IBF#6 Andy Hiraoka (18-0, 13 KOs), 139.75, seized a couple of vacant Japanese and WBO Asia Pacific 140-pound belts when he decked unbeaten hard-puncher, 20-year-old Jin Sasaki (11-1, 10 KOs), 144 (who failed to make weight by four pounds), three times and finally halted him at 1:58 of the eleventh round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The 5’11” Andy, the son of a Ghanan-American trainer Justice, used to be a track and field runner before he concentrated on boxing, and his physical flexibility and reflexes are very excellent.
