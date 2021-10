These cameras were once cutting edge, but if you bought one now, could you live with their foibles, even at the price of a mid-level DSLR?. Like the classic car market, classic cameras are increasingly popular—tapeless cinema cameras especially so. The promise of a camera that can return a film-like moving image is what we all want, isn’t it? That’s why Canon’s revolutionary 5D Mark II camera is still available on eBay for over $500, twelve years after it was first available. It’s that 35-65mm creamy Canon aesthetic that keeps people coming back for more.

