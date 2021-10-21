CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

JoJo Siwa, Girlfriend Kylie Prew Split After 'DWTS' Star's Cryptic Instagram Post: Report

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa is single as she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have reportedly called it quits. Siwa, 18, and Prew, 18, split after less than a year of dating, an unnamed source confirmed to Us Weekly. "JoJo and Kylie did break up," the insider said. "Some ['Dancing With the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 4

Related
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE
editorials24.com

JoJo Siwa & GF Reportedly Split – And It’s All Because Of Her DWTS Partner!

Dancing with the Stars is notorious for sparking (usually completely baseless) romance rumors… but this time, it may have led to a major breakup!. JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have reportedly split after around eight months of dating! And yes, allegedly all because of the Nickelodeon star’s close friendship with her dance partner Jenna Johnson (lower right inset, whose husband Val Chmerkovskiy is facing his own on-set scandal).
CELEBRITIES
Mix 95.7FM

Olivia Jade Addresses Rumor That She’s ‘Hooking Up’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Star

Olivia Jade set social media straight after a rumor circulated that she was hooking up with a fellow Dancing With the Stars co-star. On Saturday (Oct. 16), the social media influencer addressed the rumor on TikTok. "Clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further," Jade captioned her post, sharing a video revealing where the rumor stemmed from.
THEATER & DANCE
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
papermag.com

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Reportedly Break Up

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew are reportedly over. According to a report from Us Weekly, a source confirmed the breakup which happened about two weeks ago. The two started dating this past January right before the Dance Moms alum came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The following month, JoJo publicly announced they were dating in an Instagram calling Kylie "the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world."
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Mama June Shocker: Rumored Boyfriend Announces Engagement To A Different Woman

Mama June Shannon has been linked to TikTok star Jordan McCollum since she confirmed her split from Geno Doak. But fans were taken aback this weekend when McCollum announced his engagement to a different woman. On Sunday, the 24-year-old internet personality proudly announced his engagement to fellow TikTok influencer Ashlyn...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Posts Photo With Boyfriend, 20, Later Deletes It

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is introducing her boyfriend to the world. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 16, made her relationship with 20-year-old Dralin Carswell Instagram official Monday, sharing a photo with her beau at a pumpkin patch before quickly deleting it. Captioning the photo, "spooky season," Thompson and Carswell look loved up while holding hands in a pumpkin patch wearing matching Halloween shirts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moms#Us Weekly#Youtuber
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'DWTS': JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson On Getting Season's 1st Perfect Score With 'Grease' Foxtrot (Exclusive)

One flawless foxtrot! It was Grease Night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars -- which proved to be exactly what the show needed to see the season's first perfect score!. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson hit the stage late in the episode, where they delivered a foxtrot set to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)" from the 1978 classic musical. Siwa and Johnson donned pink ensembles for the emotionally stunning routine, and their flawless performance left the judges in awe.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Performs Argentine Tango on 'DWTS' Britney Night: Watch

It was "Britney Night" Monday (Oct. 4) on Dancing With the Stars, but anyone who watched might have considered it "JoJo Night." JoJo Siwa stepped out with her dance partner Jenna Johnson for an Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time,” and it was pure fireworks. The 18-year-old...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy