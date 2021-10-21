CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters extinguish oven fire on Franklin Street

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department confirms that crews were dispatched Wednesday morning to a business fire on West Franklin Street after employees called 911. EFD says that when they arrived, employees were self-evacuating the building.

German Township fire department appoints first female Fire Chief

Crews tell us that this was a commercial oven fire and that all burning materials were contained to the oven. Employees tried to extinguish the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful. EFD says in a press release that fire companies quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the smoke from the building in about 15 minutes.

No injuries or building damage were reported.

WEHT/WTVW

Two sent to hospital after overnight shooting, stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Three men attack a man while he’s sleeping: two of the men are the sons of the man being attacked. This happened in the 1300 block of S Ruston Ave in Evansville around 10:20 p.m. According to Evansville Police, the victim was sleeping in his bed when two of his adult […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
