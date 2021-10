The Lady Bears loaded the bus to Aurora, where they were set to play in the first round of the Class 3 District 4 tournament. The Lady Bears were the 6 seed and faced the 3 seed Seneca Lady Indians. The Lady Indians took control in the first inning and never looked back. The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Bears by a score of 15-0. With the fall season coming to a close, be sure to catch the Lady Bears as they begin their transition to the spring season this upcoming spring.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO