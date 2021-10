The state runner-up baseball team received their rings and trophies at halftime on Friday night in front of the football crowd. All of the players were able to make it back for the ceremony except Stanley Galbreath who is serving our country right now. His parents came to collect his ring. Coaches Ryan Bridges, Sal Aguilar and Nic Sampognaro were all present too. Tami Kepshire, Hanover Central’s principal, handed out the rings and Kim Splant, Booster Club secretary, handed out the trophies. We’d like to congratulate these boys on a great season and providing great memories for the Hanover Central community.

BASEBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO