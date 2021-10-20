CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Bobcats defeat Mtn. View

By Jurri Schenck
thermopir.com
 7 days ago

The Bobcat varsity football team went on the road last Friday...

www.thermopir.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
Cumberland County Sentinel

HS Football: Week 9 final scores, coverage recap

With their regular-season window closing and pressure mounting for teams on the District 3 playoff bubble, high school football teams took to the field for Week 9 looking for a stabilizing, or in some cases, a signature, win. Carlisle pulled away from Altoona to stay in the Class 6A playoff...
CARLISLE, PA
The Morning Call

EPC football team rankings: Hard to believe, but it’s Rivalry Week

Maybe not to the kids and coaches who work at it constantly and might consider the football season a grind at some point, but to many others the 2021 scholastic football season has flown by. Seems like the start of the heat acclimatization, which actually began in some blistering heat on Aug. 9, was just yesterday. Opening night, which was marred to an extent by thunderstorms that delayed ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Mtn#Football Team#American Football
KETV.com

Your plans for the Ohio State game may have to wait

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker fans hoping to finalize plans for the Ohio State vs. Nebraska game on November 6th will have to wait until October 30th to find out what time the game is going to begin. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday it will exercise its' option to wait...
LINCOLN, NE
thermopir.com

Bobcat lose in close battle

The Bobcat football team hosted #1 ranked Lyman last Friday. The team battled tough, but fell by a final score of 14-6. The team shut out the top ranked Eagles in the second half to give the team a chance to pull it out. A late score gave the team...
FOOTBALL
Bandera Bulletin

Bobcats crush Indians in District opener

The Medina High School football team had a rough with some tough losses so far, but that changed big time on Friday, Oct. 8, when the Bobcats ran over Prairie Lea 56 to 8. The victory brought the team’s record to 2-4. “This was a big win for us, the...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clarionsportszone.com

Bobcat Boys Harriers Down Keystone

The visiting Clarion Area Bobcat Boys Cross Country Team downed the Keystone Panthers 25-30, on Tuesday (October 12th). Gavin Hoover led the way for the Cats, with a first place finish, in 20:28.3. Other Bobcats finishing in the Top Five, were: Ryan Alston, in third, with a time of 21:16.1 and Ben Lambert, in fifth at 21:56.
SPORTS
Brookings Register

Bobcats host Bucks on Senior Night

BROOKINGS – Fresh off a dominating 42-14 win over Huron this past Friday, Brookings now turns its attention to Yankton. The Bucks enter the game tomorrow night with a 4-3 record, winners of two straight over Mitchell (45-0) and Sturgis (48-7) and ranked fourth in the state right behind the third-ranked Bobcats.
BROOKINGS, SD
gobobcats.com

Kyrkjeeide Scores, Bobcats Fall at Iona

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. – Quinnipiac men's soccer dropped a non-conference matchup by the final score of 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Mazella Field. Alexander Kyrkjeeide scored the lone goal in the loss for the Bobcats. Quinnipiac is now 7-5 (2-3 MAAC) in 2021. SCORE. Iona 3, Quinnipiac 1. LOCATION. Mazella...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
kogt.com

Thompson Respects Bobcats

What was anticipated to be a close game last week, West Orange-Stark won convincingly. The Mustangs beat Silsbee, 45-20, to remain undefeated in district action. Coach Cornel Thompson complimented the Mustangs’ performance in the victory over the Tigers, but added it was like two different teams were playing again for West Orange-Stark. He was proud of their effort to earn the victory, however, early in the game the Mustangs kept shooting themselves in the foot with penalties causing the offense to play behind the chains.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
republic-online.com

Montana State Bobcats football 7

OGDEN, Utah — A game at Valley Catholic High School in Oregon was Daniel Hardy’s best ever, at least in his estimation. No. 2 was his performance in Montana State’s 13-7 win over Weber State on Friday night, the senior defensive end said after the game.
OGDEN, UT
thevindicator.com

Bobcats too much for Liberty

The tone was set early Friday night as the Orangefield Bobcats scored on their first play from scrimmage and continued their domination of the Liberty Panthers, beating the local boys by a score of 34-13. This brings the Panthers record to 4 and 3 on the season, and 1 and 2 in District play.
LIBERTY, TX
gobobcats.com

4 Bobcats Battle at Wesleyan Invitational

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's tennis completed Day 1 of the Wesleyan Invitation on Saturday, as four Bobcats competed in matches. Beekman Schaeffer, Clark Davis, Yasha Laskin and Bryan Schick all played in singles matches, while Schick and Laskin played a pair of doubles matches together. A Draw Singles. Peter...
TENNIS
northgwinnettvoice.com

North Gwinnett defeats Mountain View to win Region 8-AAAAAAA Championship

While it wasn’t the easiest win ever, the North Gwinnett volleyball team beat Mountain View to win the Region 8-AAAAAAA Championship title on Thursday. North Gwinnett won the first set 30-28, lost the second set 18-25 but turned things around to win the next two sets 25-22, 25-19. Joya Screen...
SPORTS
Austin Daily Herald

Bruins slide past Bobcats

The Austin Bruins used two third period goals to edge out the Bismarck Bobcats (2-9 overall) 4-3 in Riverside Arena Friday. Therien Thiesing and Carson Riddle each scored in the final frame to give Austin (7-2-1 overall) the victory. Hudson Hodges had 25 saves for Austin in the net. SCORING...
NHL
Times-Republican

Bobcat netters winless at Johnston Invite

JOHNSTON — Marshalltown volleyball faced a difficult task on Saturday, going up against a group of metro schools in the Johnston Invite. The Bobcats lost all five matches they played and failed to win a set, dropping to 11-21 on the season. In the first match, Class 5A No. 7...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy