Bobcats defeat Mtn. View

What was anticipated to be a close game last week, West Orange-Stark won convincingly. The Mustangs beat Silsbee, 45-20, to remain undefeated in district action. Coach Cornel Thompson complimented the Mustangs’ performance in the victory over the Tigers, but added it was like two different teams were playing again for West Orange-Stark. He was proud of their effort to earn the victory, however, early in the game the Mustangs kept shooting themselves in the foot with penalties causing the offense to play behind the chains.

ORANGEFIELD, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO