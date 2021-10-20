Cross County headed to conference

PRAIRIE VIEW - In less than 24 hours, the men and women's cross country teams compete at the Southwestern Athletic Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Mississippi. On the men's side of things, the team has steadily improved throughout the course of this season. Two-time SWAC Runner of the Week, Jemal Wote leads the charge for the Panthers, running a personal best of 23:52 in the 8k and the fastest time in SWAC this season. His 3rd -place finish at the Texas A&M Invitational is the best finish of any Panther at a power five hosted cross country meet. Not too far behind is fellow Senior, Worthington Moore, who comes in with the 2nd -fastest time in SWAC, running a personal best of 24:51 this season. Sophomore Shimeles Abdellatif (26:52), Junior Cymon Shy (27:11), and Freshman Javier Gallegos (28:17) round out the top 5 for the Panthers.

