Businesses, citizens honored

The combined Rotary Clubs of Lincoln have named TMCO their 2021 “Salute to Business” honoree for innovation and contributions to the Lincoln community. The Salute to TMCO will take place at a public lunch event Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Various elected officials and dignitaries are expected to attend. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon. Individual tickets are $35, and corporate tables are also available. Tickets may be purchased at www.rotary14.org/event/salute-to-business-honoring-tmco.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO