Businesses, citizens honored

Governor Laura Kelly today honored minority- and woman-owned businesses and others who help them achieve success as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. “I am impressed by the outstanding accomplishments and contributions of our state’s minority- and women-owned companies honored today,” Governor Kelly said. “When women and minority-owned businesses succeed, everyone succeeds: our economy, our communities, and our state. This week and every week, my administration will search for opportunities to support them reaching their full potential.”
Comments / 0