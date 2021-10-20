CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses, citizens honored

By Jurri Schenck
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet at the Fair Building...

WDIO-TV

Business honored for employment of people with disabilities

His favorite thing is to wash the counters while listening to Johnny Cash. Donnie Waksdahl works at Superior Nets, which was honored Tuesday for its work to employ people of all abilities. Udac and the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation named Superior Nets an Outstanding Disability Employer. The awards...
winonapost.com

C-FC Schools honor local businesses for their support

The Cochrane-Fountain City School Board recently recognized the Winona Community Foundation, Waste Transport, and Great River Harbor Marina and Campgrounds for their support of the district. These companies were honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ 2021 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local school district...
WINONA, MN
JC Post

Governor Honors Kansas Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses

Governor Laura Kelly today honored minority- and woman-owned businesses and others who help them achieve success as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. “I am impressed by the outstanding accomplishments and contributions of our state’s minority- and women-owned companies honored today,” Governor Kelly said. “When women and minority-owned businesses succeed, everyone succeeds: our economy, our communities, and our state. This week and every week, my administration will search for opportunities to support them reaching their full potential.”
ENTERPRISE, KS
waltonsun.com

Retired Colonel Kim Wintner honored as Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month

DESTIN — During the Destin Chamber’s Oct. 8 Business Before Hours Sponsored by Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, retired Col. Kim Wintner, USAF, was honored with the chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award. This award is presented directly from the chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing...
morrowcountysentinel.com

Chamber honors business, community members

Theme was Denim and Diamonds on Oct. 14. Presented to a chamber member who has made a unique contribution to the community; or has developed of a single project or activity that has enhanced the quality of life in the community; their contribution exceeds normal volunteer expectations. LeAnne Gompf 2021...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Daily Freeman

Ulster Chamber of Commerce to honor ‘best and brightest’ businesses at Oct. 21 ceremony

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Some of the “best and brightest” local businesses, business leaders, and organizations in Ulster County will be honored this week during a recognition awards dinner on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Ulster County Economic Development Alliance will honor eight local...
Huron Daily Tribune

CELEBRATE: Midland Business Alliance honors local businesses

In lieu of a traditional annual meeting, the Midland Business Alliance (MBA) honored the business community during Thursday night’s CELEBRATE event. The event was hosted by Diane Postler-Slattery of MidMichigan Health and included live music from the Roberston Brothers Band as well as some unique awards. “The past year was...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
iecn.com

Rialto commissioner honored as business champion at Who’s Who Awards Dinner

On Thursday, October 14, in a COVID-compliant setting, the Rialto Democratic Club Who’s Who Awards Dinner honored and recognized Rialto Commissioner Albert Calderon as a business champion in the city. The well-attended event, held at Sierra Lakes Golf Club in Fontana, also recognized 12 other leaders in the city for...
RIALTO, CA
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln Rotary Clubs honor TMCO with Salute to Business award

The combined Rotary Clubs of Lincoln have named TMCO their 2021 “Salute to Business” honoree for innovation and contributions to the Lincoln community. The Salute to TMCO will take place at a public lunch event Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Various elected officials and dignitaries are expected to attend. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon. Individual tickets are $35, and corporate tables are also available. Tickets may be purchased at www.rotary14.org/event/salute-to-business-honoring-tmco.
LINCOLN, NE
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
Ironton Tribune

IIB Business of the Month honors Wise Guys

Wise Guys restaurant owner Cody Wise began building his business one step at a time. He was working as bar manager for the Elks and started cooking for his regular patrons. After word got out, people started coming in for meals. Wise was offered the use of the long-vacant dining...
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

How To Start a Small Business From Home

Starting a business from home requires careful planning, analysis and tending to various legal details. Follow these steps to start a company and to stay on track.
KATC News

Oil and Gas job fair set

Rigzone will be holding a multi-company career fair on November 10 in Lafayette. The event will be Wednesday, November 10 th from 9am to 1pm at the Cajundome Convention Center. Hiring companies will include Halliburton, Noble Drilling, Nabors, Oceaneering and other industry leaders who are looking to fill hundreds of onshore and offshore positions.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Chamber of Commerce honors Zachary's top businesses at annual banquet

The Zachary Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet and business awards ceremony Oct. 14 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Chamber Board President Russell Blanchard presented the awards to the winners, including:. 2021 Business of the Year Award: Zachary Martial Arts. 2021 Community Service Volunteer of the Year:...
SMALL BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

New Community Access Memberships available at Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — New Community Access Memberships are available at the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. In a news release, museum officials said the aim is to expand access to their four facilities by making memberships affordable. The new plan includes a free Teen Membership, a $20 Family Access Membership and a complimentary Organizational Access Membership for eligible community-based nonprofits.
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville Business Association honors Person of the Year

Linda Pupkiewicz (second from right), of Bensalem, the Feasterville Business Association’s Person of the Year honoree, was presented with the association’s annual award at its 2021 Frolic, held at Philmont Country Club in Huntington Valley. The award was presented by Karen Madotto (second from left) and Jane Ward (right), co-chairpersons...
ECONOMY

