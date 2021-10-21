Where Texas' top commits and targets rank in 247Sports rating update

Recruiting has been an up and down roller coaster for Texas since Steve Sarkisian took over in January. It began with a bang, as four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield committed before Sarkisian finished coaching the national championship with Alabama.

A couple of commits have come and gone, especially throughout the summer months, but as the high school season ends, national signing day gets closer and closer. Sarkisian and his staff will have to begin to make strong pushes not only to keep the class together but to add quality players. Some of which as rated as the best prospects in the country.

247Sports updated their rankings for the 2022 class on Wednesday. The top 247 players get ranked each year, with a few adjustments made throughout the calendar year.

From a Texas perspective, the two committed running backs are the two highest-rated in Jaydon Blue and Jamarion Miller. Byran Allen Jr. features as the highest-ranked defender. Plenty of uncommitted guys are highly ranked as well.

Here are where some of Texas’ top prospects and commits rank in 247Sports’ update of their Top247.

Evan Stewart - Wide receiver

Overall: No. 4

Position: No. 1

State: No. 1

Devon Campbell - Inside offensive line

Overall: No. 23

Position: No. 1

State: No. 4

Denver Harris - Cornerback

Overall: No. 33

Position: No. 5

State: No. 7

Jaydon Blue - Running back

Overall: No. 81

Position: No. 4

State: No. 15

Jamarion Miller - Running back

Overall: No. 88

Position: No. 6

State: No. 17

Bryan Allen Jr. - Safety

Overall: No. 96

Position: No. 10

State: No. 18

Brenen Thompson - Wide receiver

Stephen Garcia/Reporter-News

Overall: No. 117

Position: No. 18

State: No. 20

Kam Dewberry - Offensive tackle

Overall: No. 135

Position: No. 4

State: No. 23

J'Mond Tapp - Edge

Overall: No. 154

Position: No. 14

State: No. 11

Justice Finkley - Defensive line

Overall: No. 159

Position: No. 20

State: No. 8