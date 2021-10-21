CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bank of England to raise rates to 0.25% in Q1, possibly sooner – Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will be the first major central bank to raise interest rates in the post-pandemic cycle but economists polled by Reuters think the first hike will not come until early next year, later than markets are pricing in. Like its peers, the BoE...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Bank of England's Tenreyro says needs time to think about rate hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said she needed more time to judge how the end of the government's job-saving furlough scheme was affecting the labour market, adding to signs that she sees no urgency to raise rates. "Uncertainty over the effects of the furlough scheme should...
BUSINESS
AFP

HSBC chief Quinn says bank's lows 'are behind us'

HSBC is emerging from its coronavirus and restructuring troubles to become more reliably profitable, boss Noel Quinn said Monday as he announced the start of a $2 billion share buyback. The Asia-reliant lender had a tumultuous 2020 as its fortunes took a hammering from both the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions. Quinn has since overseen a dramatic restructuring, slashing the bank's workforce by about 35,000 and refocusing on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East, a tactic he said was now paying dividends. "While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Quinn wrote in a note attached to the bank's third-quarter results.
MARKETS
whtc.com

Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour, BBC says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will announce a rise in its minimum wage for those aged 23 and over to 9.50 pounds ($13.06) per hour from 8.91 pounds in the government’s budget statement on Wednesday, the BBC said. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 =...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Rate#Interest Rates#Uk#Reuters#The Bank Of England#Boe#Mpc
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
The Independent

Budget will focus on shoring up British economy after shock of coronavirus

Rishi Sunak’s second Budget of the year will focus on “looking to the future and building a stronger economy for the British people”, the Chancellor has said.Mr Sunak’s previous budgets in March 2021 and 2020 had been heavily focused on supporting the country through the coronavirus pandemic.But now the Chancellor is keen to focus on skills, innovation, and economic growth, as he said it was key that public finances were returned to a stable footing.Speaking to Times Radio on Sunday, Mr Sunak said that “(over) the last year, I’ve been focused on delivering our plan for jobs, protecting people’s livelihoods,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB could raise rates earlier than expected – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of 40 economists, the European Central Bank (ECB) could embark upon its interest rate tightening cycle earlier than the previously expected forecast of a hike in 2024. Key findings. “The October 18-21 Businesshala poll consensus pointed to no rate hike until the end of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
FXStreet.com

BOE rate hike on November 4 is no longer fully priced - Reuters

Amidst an unexpected dip in the UK inflation and retail volumes for September, markets are scaling back their expectations on a November Bank of England (BOE) rate hike. The UK consumer spending, represented Retail Sales, fell for a fifth straight month. However, the Kingdom’s Markit business PMIs surprised to the upside in September.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Russia raises key rate to 7.5%, signals more hikes possible

Russia's central bank increased its key interest rate sharply to 7.5% on Friday, delivering its sixth hike this year in an effort to tame the highest inflation since early 2016, and indicated that more rate rises were still possible. The decision to raise the rate by 75 basis points sparked...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

ECB to raise rates in 2024, but risk remains of earlier hike: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will be one of the last major central banks to raise interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic, according a Reuters poll of economists, who still say the risk is a rate rise comes sooner than their current prediction of 2024. While the ECB...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bank of England rate hike expectations rise ahead of UK CPI

After the pullbacks seen on Monday, we managed a rather tepid rebound for European stocks yesterday, as caution about the economic outlook continued to temper sentiment. There was no such caution amongst US investors with markets there closing higher for the fifth day in a row, and the S&P500 back above the 4,500 level, as company earnings continued to beat expectations.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

UK Inflation Dip Unlikely to Deter Bank of England From Rate Hike

LONDON (Reuters) - British inflation slowed unexpectedly last month but the decline was probably only a temporary respite for consumers and is unlikely to deter the Bank of England from raising interest rates, possibly as soon as next month. Consumer prices rose by 3.1% in annual terms in September, easing...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bank of England goes nuclear on rates, but the pound doesn’t follow suit

The major news at the start of this week is that the Bank of England are now expected to be the first of the major central banks to hike interest rates, after BOE Governor, Andrew Bailey, said on Sunday that a surge in energy prices would have a longer-lasting effect on inflation, which raises the chances of “embedded expectations”, which is why he was using his platform to signal that the Bank of England “will have to act”. Two-year UK bond yields surged 14 basis points on Monday to more than 0.7%, which is the largest single day move that I can remember, and which pushes the 2-year yield to a 2.5 year high. Traders are now making bets that the BOE will hike rates as early as next month, where rates could rise to 0.25% from 0.1% currently. The market is now expecting that UK interest rates could reach 0.5% in February and 1% by August.
BUSINESS
BBC

Bank of England says it will act on inflation

The Bank of England "will have to act" over rising inflation, governor Andrew Bailey has warned, suggesting that UK interest rates may rise soon. However, he gave no indication of when the Bank might increase rates from the current record low of 0.1%. The Bank has already said UK inflation...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Bank of England’s inflation problem is getting awkward

Inflation is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. From central bankers to ordinary consumers grimacing at their energy bills, the pace at which prices are rising has become a pressing concern. Investors are worried too. Financial markets are betting that the key Bank of England interest rate could rise to 1 per cent by the end of 2022, the highest rate in more than a decade, starting with a small 0.15 percentage point rise this coming December. But this is set against an uncertain global economic outlook, and a UK recovery which seems to be losing steam, limited by shortages in...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Bank of England governor hints at November rate rise

Andrew Bailey has given his clearest hint yet that the Bank of England is about to raise interest rates in an attempt to combat a jump in inflation. The BoE Governor suggested yesterday that Threadneedle Street is preparing to lift rates from their current all-time low of 0.1pc, with speculation it could act as soon as next month.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy