Bank of England to raise rates to 0.25% in Q1, possibly sooner – Reuters poll

The major news at the start of this week is that the Bank of England are now expected to be the first of the major central banks to hike interest rates, after BOE Governor, Andrew Bailey, said on Sunday that a surge in energy prices would have a longer-lasting effect on inflation, which raises the chances of “embedded expectations”, which is why he was using his platform to signal that the Bank of England “will have to act”. Two-year UK bond yields surged 14 basis points on Monday to more than 0.7%, which is the largest single day move that I can remember, and which pushes the 2-year yield to a 2.5 year high. Traders are now making bets that the BOE will hike rates as early as next month, where rates could rise to 0.25% from 0.1% currently. The market is now expecting that UK interest rates could reach 0.5% in February and 1% by August.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO