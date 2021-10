With their coach in quarantine, the Poplar Bluff softball team enters the postseason looking to extend their season long enough for him to return. “I don’t want anything to be a distraction for them,” Mules coach Joel McDuffey said by phone Monday. “I want them to be able to move through as clean as they can and without as many hiccups as possible — just be confident and do their thing.”

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO