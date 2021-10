Earlier this week the Potential Gas Committee (PGC) released the results of its latest biennial assessment of the nation’s natural gas resources. The report shows the U.S. possesses a total mean “technically recoverable resource base” of 3,368 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) as of year-end 2020. That number is 6 Tcf (or 0.2%) less than the amount of gas assessed in the previous period (from year-end 2018). The slight decrease breaks a trend of seven consecutive record-high resource evaluations. However, the report also shows we have more than enough gas to provide not only our own country’s needs, but also the gas needs for much of the world too.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO