Bucks fans celebrate ring ceremony, win over Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks will open their season in a way they have not been able to since the 1970s. The Bucks will unfurl their championship banner and distribute their rings in front of an expected capacity crowd at the Fiserv Forum when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks defeated the Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games just this past season en route to their first championship in nearly five decades. A few new faces like Grayson Allen and draft pick Georgios Kalaitzakis have joined the team, but the Bucks have held onto several key parts of last year's championship team.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO