Bucks fans celebrate ring ceremony, win over Nets

The NBA is back! Opening Day saw the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate last year's championship and then take out the Brooklyn Nets, 127-104, while the second Tip-Off game saw the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-114. Elsewhere in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers have suspended Ben Simmons for their first game against the New Orleans Pelicans after head coach Doc Rivers threw Simmons out of practice. Over in MLB, the Houston Astros evened the ALCS with the Boston Red Sox after a 9-2 Game 4 win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got a much needed 6-5 Game 3 win to get their series with the Braves to 2-1.
