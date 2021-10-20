CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks fans celebrate ring ceremony, win over Nets

By Brendan Cullerton
CBS 58
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bucks merchandise was a hot commodity the day after the defending world champions held their ring ceremony. "That ceremony was just fun," fan Sandy French said. "It was very electric....

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Demonstrators support Irving vs vaccine mandate at Nets game

Demonstrators supporting Nets guard Kyrie Irving and protesting New York s vaccine mandate gathered outside Barclays Center on Sunday before Brooklyn s home opener.A few dozen people were in the plaza outside the arena, some chanting “Let Kyrie play! Let Kyrie play!” and holding signs that said “Stand with Kyrie.”A small group even broke through barriers and got all the way to the front entrance of the arena about an hour before tipoff.Irving is not with the Nets because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A New York mandate requires professional athletes playing for a team in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Cbs
CBS 58

Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and the Milwaukee Bucks opened the defense of their first title in half a century by beating the Brooklyn Nets 127-104 on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo also collected 14 rebounds and seven assists. Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each added 20 points to help...
NBA
wpr.org

Bucks get championship rings, beat Nets in season opener: 'It is insane'

On her 26th birthday, Ciara Corrigan boarded a 6 a.m. train. She was traveling from Chicago, where she now lives, to her native Milwaukee for a very special celebration. Corrigan and her mom took the day off work to attend the Milwaukee Bucks' championship parade in July. Several months later, they were in attendance when the team received its championship rings and unveiled its banner.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks celebrate championship in front of the Nets Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks will open their season in a way they have not been able to since the 1970s. The Bucks will unfurl their championship banner and distribute their rings in front of an expected capacity crowd at the Fiserv Forum when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks defeated the Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games just this past season en route to their first championship in nearly five decades. A few new faces like Grayson Allen and draft pick Georgios Kalaitzakis have joined the team, but the Bucks have held onto several key parts of last year's championship team.
NBA
lakers365.com

The Rush: Bucks don’t miss a beat after receiving Rings, unveiling banner, and defeating Nets

The NBA is back! Opening Day saw the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate last year's championship and then take out the Brooklyn Nets, 127-104, while the second Tip-Off game saw the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-114. Elsewhere in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers have suspended Ben Simmons for their first game against the New Orleans Pelicans after head coach Doc Rivers threw Simmons out of practice. Over in MLB, the Houston Astros evened the ALCS with the Boston Red Sox after a 9-2 Game 4 win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got a much needed 6-5 Game 3 win to get their series with the Braves to 2-1.
NBA
On Milwaukee

6 awesome images from the Bucks' ring ceremony and season opener

Fiserv Forum was the place to be on Tuesday night. Not only were the Bucks hosting their newfound rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, but the team held their season opener and celebrated last season’s championship run with a pregame ring ceremony and banner reveal. Whether you enjoyed the festivities in person, enjoyed the weather in Deer District or watched from your couch, all eyes were back on the Milwaukee Bucks last evening.
NBA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Bucks celebrate title, Nets go without Irving as NBA opens

Giannis Antetokounmpo chases another title, the Brooklyn Nets move on without Kyrie Irving and LeBron James unveils his new supporting cast when the 2021-22 NBA season begins Tuesday. The NBA’s 75th anniversary campaign tips off with the Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee as NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Antetokounmpo and...
NBA
thehighlandsun.com

Mills shines in Nets debut but Bucks win

Patty Mills has begun his NBA spell with Brooklyn by scoring 21 points off the bench, but his stellar performance was not enough to prevent an opening night 127-104 loss to reigning champions Milwaukee. Key points:. The 75th season of the NBA began with the Bucks claiming a 127-104 victory...
NBA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Bucks celebrate 2021 NBA championship, then handle Nets to open title defense

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up their rings for the 2021 NBA championship season on Tuesday and, even after the adrenaline of the celebration wore off, showed they are more than equipped to win the next one. In a matchup between two teams heavily favored to contend for the Eastern Conference...
NBA
netsdaily.com

Nets open season with loss to Bucks on ring night in Milwaukee, 127-104

It was shades of the Nets play in Milwaukee last season. Just when it seemed like Brooklyn was getting close, the Bucks had all the answers. Brooklyn fell to Milwaukee, 127-104, Tuesday night to open the regular season. Before the game, the Bucks were presented their 2020-21 NBA championship rings and unveiled their championship banner.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy