The University of Jamestown women's basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the GPAC as the conference preseason coaches' poll was released Wednesday. The Jimmies tallied 72 points in the poll, one point ahead of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) University and 13 points behind Briar Cliff (Iowa). Morningside (Iowa) took the top spot with 121 points and 11 first-place votes, followed by Concordia (Neb.) with 110 points and one first-place vote. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

6 DAYS AGO